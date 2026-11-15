Report: Senators and Andre Burakovsky May Be Looking To Part Ways After Just Eight Games

Ottawa Senators
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Candice Ward-Imagn Images
Candice Ward-Imagn Images
Nov 15, 2026 4:32 AMPublished Nov 15, 2026 4:32 AM
According to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman, the Senators are exploring trade options for the struggling winger.
After just eight games, the Andre Burakovsky experiment in Ottawa may already be coming to an end.
According to Sportsnet insider Elliotte Friedman, the Senators are exploring the possibility of moving the veteran winger, with both sides apparently interested in a fresh start. Friedman reported the news during Saturday night's broadcast of the Senators' 4-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins.
"I believe the Senators are out there, looking to see if they can find a fresh start for him," Friedman said. "Right now, Burakovsky's name is out there. Just, unfortunately, the marriage hasn't worked."
Back in training camp, Andre Burakovsky addressed his struggles in Chicago last season (Senators YouTube).More Videos
It's a surprisingly quick development considering Burakovsky has suited up for just eight games for the Senators since being acquired from the Chicago Blackhawks over the summer in exchange for a sixth-round draft pick.
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That said, those eight games haven't gone well at all.
The 31-year-old has yet to record a point with his new club, has struggled to adjust to the Sens systems, and has already had two separate stints on the injured list.
After Brady Tkachuk was traded, the Senators had hoped Burakovsky and William Eklund might pick up some of the offensive slack. But both players have spent more time on the injured list than on the ice.
The warning signs were there.
Burakovsky managed just four points during the second half of last season with Chicago, while playing frequently on a line with Connor Bedard. That's a pretty rough stretch for a player making $5.5 million a year, especially when he's getting regular shifts with one of the NHL's brightest young stars.
GM Steve Staios hoped he'd bought low on a bounce back candidate, and it just hasn't panned out.
But no one would have thought it would go like this.
Based on Burakovsky's comments a few weeks ago, it's pretty clear that the Senators' style of play has been a major adjustment for him.
"I think it's been a little bit harder than I expected, to adjust to the way we want to play," Burakovsky said. "I think as of now, I'm trying to focus so much on doing the right thing in our system that my instincts are maybe slipping a little bit.
"But I'm trying to find a way to contribute both ways, do the things I'm good at, and then also do what we're supposed to system-wise: forechecking, hunting, and making good plays."
It's one thing to want to explore a trade, but it's fair to wonder what kind of market exists for a $5.5 million player who's injury-prone and hasn't contributed much on either side of the puck.
Oh, and he has a 10-team no-trade clause.
Unless the Senators retain salary, provide some other kind of sweetener, or go the waivers route, executing this reported plan for a fresh start won't be easy, not if they're hoping to get something in return.
Friedman also said he believes Staios will be looking to add at some point this season.
The Senators have certainly given themselves reason to think about upgrading. Saturday's victory in Pittsburgh gave them nine of a possible ten points over their past five games and moved them into a share of the Atlantic Division lead with 28 points.
With the team playing some of its best hockey of the season, they may have decided there's little reason to wait for Burakovsky to figure things out.
The problem now is finding another NHL team that believes he's still capable of doing that.
By Steve Warne
The Hockey News Ottawa
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