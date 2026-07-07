Report: Staios' Gamble Pays Off; Claude Giroux Will Return to the Senators

After kicking the tires in NHL free agency over the past week, Giroux is reportedly ready to re-sign with the Senators.
Steve Staios gambled on Claude Giroux and won.
On July 1st, when Giroux opted for free agency, Staios resisted the temptation to go shopping and simply reserved a roster spot for the 38-year-old veteran.
lt now appears, according to Sportsnet 's Elliotte Friedman, that patience has paid off. Friedman says Giroux is returning to the Senators for his fifth season in Ottawa.
Contract details have not yet been reported, but the news brings an end to one of the biggest storylines of Ottawa's offseason.
The biggest, of course, was Brady Tkachuk being traded away, and for most fans, they're just as glad they didn't have to say any more goodbyes this summer.
Last week, Staios shared with reporters that the club had been trying to re-sign Giroux for months.
"I think we've stated how much we want him back," Staios said. "We've been unwavering in our message to him, offered him a contract as far back as before the trade deadline."
When Giroux decided instead to explore the open market, Staios made an unusual decision. Rather than move on and spend the available cap space elsewhere, Staios kept a light on for Giroux and obviously believed that he'd return.
"Obviously, that spot is reserved for him," Staios said. "I'm eagerly anticipating waiting to have a conversation with him."
At the time, it seemed like a risky strategy.
Every day that passed saw experienced forwards come off the market through free agency and trades, while Ottawa generally stood still.
But throughout the process, Staios never sounded all that worried about Giroux's status. He sounded like someone expecting him back.
Giroux's return is significant for more than just the numbers he produces. Following Tkachuk's departure, the team gets to hang on to one of the league's most respected veteran leaders. Whether or not Giroux gets consideration for the captain's "C," his leadership will be even more important this year than it was in his first four seasons here.
Back in April, after the playoffs, Giroux made it clear how much he enjoyed being part of Ottawa's group.
"The guys in that locker room, I love spending time with those guys," he said. "They make it fun coming to the rink... I feel very lucky."
Staios' summer dealings, including how he's handled Giroux's situation, have been met with mixed reviews, so the return of No. 28 will give detractors some pause for thought.
Staios bet that, unlike his captain, Giroux still wanted to be an Ottawa Senator.
According to Friedman's report, he was right.
Steve Warne
The Hockey News
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