Alexei Yashin And Alexei Kovalev: Revisiting Their High Skill (And High Maintenance)

“Alex obviously didn’t understand that putting the puck in the net is actually what wins hockey games,” says Smith, now a consultant with the Mighty Ducks of Anaheim. “I know it seems simple, but Alex really didn’t get it. It doesn’t matter how tough we are, how good we’re able to kill penalties, how fast we are, what our average age is. What does matter is that the number underneath our name has to be bigger than the other guys’, which means that all that matters is we have to put the rubber disc into the other guvs’ net.”