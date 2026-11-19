Ottawa Senators
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Marc DesRosiers-Imagn
Marc DesRosiers-Imagn
Nov 19, 2026 7:23 PMPublished Nov 19, 2026 7:23 PM
Updated Nov 19, 2026 7:47 PM
Sam Ersson gets the start against his former team Thursday night, while Tyler Boucher remains in the lineup after scoring the winning goal in his NHL debut.
The Senators are back on home ice Thursday night to face the Philadelphia Flyers, and the ever-tinkering Travis Green is going to stick with what's working.
He'll trot out the same line combinations and D-pairings that he did in Tuesday night's 2-1 victory in Winnipeg.
That means Tyler Boucher is back for another go after finally making his long-awaited debut in that game.
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Boucher, selected 10th overall in 2021, has endured a frustrating five-years since his draft day, filled with injuries and setbacks. But a strong start in Belleville this season (9 points in 16 games), combined with all the forward injuries the Senators have endured, finally earned him his first NHL call-up.
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The 23-year-old is projected to skate again on the right side of the fourth line with Stephen Halliday at centre and Sammy Blais on the left. Boucher didn't play much in his Tuesday night debut (6:13), but he did score his first NHL goal, which stood up as the game-winner.
As bodies get healthy, Boucher will likely return to Belleville soon enough, but for now, he's getting a valuable opportunity to show he can contribute at this level. And making ten times the money he makes in Belleville doesn't hurt either.
His father, former NHL goalie Brian Boucher had a proud dad moment after scrambling to make it to Winnipeg for his son's NHL debut. On Thursday, he'll have to be a little more neutral and subdued, calling the game for NBC Sports Philadelphia alongside Jim Jackson.
The Senators announced this morning that their one change to the projected lineup will be Sam Ersson starting in goal.
Despite being healthy and well-rested, starter Linus Ullmark gets the night off, and given his history of injuries, managing his workload is smart.
Ullmark has been unbelievable this season, reaching 10 victories in just 11 appearances after Tuesday's game against Winnipeg. He leads the NHL with a 1.42 goals-against average and a .940 save percentage.
Ersson was part of the Flyers' organization for eight years, the last three and a half in the NHL, so it's a chance for a little revenge.
After selecting him in the fifth round of the 2018 NHL Draft, Philly traded Ersson to Toronto in a multi-player deal back in June. On draft day, the Sens then acquired Ersson's rights for a sixth-rounder and later signed him to a two-year deal with a cap hit of $2.2 million.
Things got off to a rocky start here for Ersson, but he's rebounded nicely. He's allowed only nine goals total in his past five starts.
Of course, when it comes to Philadelphia connections, Ersson has nothing on Claude Giroux. Now in his fifth season with the Senators, Giroux played exactly 1,000 regular-season games for the Flyers, who will probably put his number 28 up in the rafters one day. In the meantime, his line with Michael Amadio and Ridly Greig has been fantastic at both ends of the rink.
Here are the Senators' projected line combinations for Thursday's game.
Senators Projected Lineup vs. Philadelphia
Forward
Fabian Zetterlund-Tim Stützle-Dylan Cozens
Philip Tomasino-Shane Pinto-Drake Batherson
Michael Amadio-Ridly Greig-Claude Giroux
Samuel Blais-Stephen Halliday-Tyler Boucher
Defence
Jake Sanderson-Artem Zub
Thomas Chabot-Jordan Spence
Tyler Kleven-Nikolas Matinpalo
Goaltenders
Sam Ersson
Linus Ullmark
By Steve Warne
The Hockey News Ottawa
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