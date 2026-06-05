Selke Smooth: Shane Pinto Voted NHL's Sixth-Best Defensive Forward

To put that into perspective, Nick Suzuki is represented by the Montreal Canadiens logo at the top of the graph on the Y-axis. The centre is regarded as a strong two-way player who has enjoyed an excellent season, recording 20 goals and 98 points in 78 games. Last season, Suzuki earned some Selke consideration, finishing 13th in the balloting. Without Barkov, the campaigning for him as a prospective favourite for the Selke this year is underway.