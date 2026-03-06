Senators Acquire Forward Warren Foegele From Los Angeles

With hopes that he can get his offence back on track, the Senators acquire Warren Foegele from the LA Kings for a 2026 second-rounder and a swap of conditional 2026 third-round picks.
With the NHL Trade deadline set for Friday at 3 pm, the Senators have pulled off a trade with the Los Angeles Kings to acquire veteran forward Warren Foegele.
In return, the Senators are sending the Kings the Buffalo Sabres’ second-round pick in the 2026 NHL Entry Draft. That's the pick the Sens got in the Josh Norris-Dylan Cozens trade at last year's deadline. The Sens and Kings will also trade conditional third-round picks.
Foegele is an excellent penalty killer, which is huge for the Sens, who've struggled so mightily in that area. He's had 20+ goals in each of the last two seasons, a Cup final appearance in 2024 with Edmonton, but the drop-off in offence from last year to this year is startling.
The 29-year old has seven goals and nine points in 47 games with the Kings this season. He makes $3.5 million and has one more year left on his deal after this season.
Giving up a second-round draft pick this summer when the Senators already don't have their first has all the makings of a dull NHL Draft this summer.
Now let's get to all those exciting conditions on those third-round draft picks being swapped. Better buckle up...
Ottawa will get the worse of the Kings’ own third-round draft pick in the 2026 NHL Entry Draft or Dallas’ third-round draft pick in the 2026 NHL Entry Draft (acquired in a previous trade).
Los Angeles will get the better of Ottawa’s own third-round draft pick in the 2026 NHL Entry Draft or Washington’s third-round draft pick in the 2026 NHL Entry Draft (acquired in a previous trade).
However, if both Ottawa and Washington do not qualify for the 2026 NHL playoffs, then Ottawa will instead transfer to Los Angeles the worse of Ottawa’s own third-round draft pick in the 2026 NHL Entry Draft or Washington’s third-round draft pick in the 2026 NHL Entry Draft (acquired in a previous trade).