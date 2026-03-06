Senators At Flames: Game Night Line Combinations

The Senators face Calgary sans Weegar on Thursday night, hoping to gather another crucial two points and get some out-of-town help.
The Senators are in Calgary on Thursday night, hoping to shake off their collapse in Edmonton on Tuesday. Ottawa had a 4-2 third-period lead and fell 5-4 in overtime to the Oilers.
Even though the Senators are 6-2-2 in their last ten games, they continue to spin their wheels in the Eastern playoff chase. They begin play six points out of a playoff spot and could use a favour from Nashville, which is playing Boston on Thursday.
The Flames begin life after defenseman MacKenzie Weegar in this one. The Barrhaven native was traded to Utah on Wednesday. The Senators won't have Stephen Halliday in the lineup, fuelling speculation he may be part of the current Senator trade talks.
Here's how the Senators and Flames will line things up on Thursday.
SENATORS (29-22-9) at FLAMES (24-29-7)
9pm ET:
TV: RDS, SNW, TSN5
Senators projected lineup
Drake Batherson -- Tim Stutzle -- Claude Giroux
Brady Tkachuk -- Dylan Cozens -- Ridly Greig
Nick Cousins -- Shane Pinto -- Michael Amadio
Kurtis MacDermid -- Lars Eller -- Fabian Zetterlund
Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub
Thomas Chabot -- Nick Jensen
Tyler Kleven -- Jordan Spence
Linus Ullmark
James Reimer
Scratched: Stephen Halliday
Injured: Nikolas Matinpalo (undisclosed), David Perron (sports hernia)
Flames projected lineup
Connor Zary -- Nazem Kadri -- Joel Farabee
Blake Coleman -- Mikael Backlund -- Matt Coronato
Yegor Sharangovich -- Morgan Frost -- Matvei Gridin