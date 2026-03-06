Logo
Ottawa Senators
Senators At Flames: Game Night Line Combinations

The Senators face Calgary sans Weegar on Thursday night, hoping to gather another crucial two points and get some out-of-town help.

The Senators are in Calgary on Thursday night, hoping to shake off their collapse in Edmonton on Tuesday. Ottawa had a 4-2 third-period lead and fell 5-4 in overtime to the Oilers.

Even though the Senators are 6-2-2 in their last ten games, they continue to spin their wheels in the Eastern playoff chase. They begin play six points out of a playoff spot and could use a favour from Nashville, which is playing Boston on Thursday.

The Flames begin life after defenseman MacKenzie Weegar in this one. The Barrhaven native was traded to Utah on Wednesday. The Senators won't have Stephen Halliday in the lineup, fuelling speculation he may be part of the current Senator trade talks. 

Here's how the Senators and Flames will line things up on Thursday.

SENATORS (29-22-9) at FLAMES (24-29-7)

9pm ET:

TV: RDS, SNW, TSN5

Senators projected lineup

Drake Batherson -- Tim Stutzle -- Claude Giroux

Brady Tkachuk -- Dylan Cozens -- Ridly Greig

Nick Cousins -- Shane Pinto -- Michael Amadio

Kurtis MacDermid -- Lars Eller -- Fabian Zetterlund

Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub

Thomas Chabot -- Nick Jensen

Tyler Kleven -- Jordan Spence

Linus Ullmark

James Reimer

Scratched: Stephen Halliday

Injured: Nikolas Matinpalo (undisclosed), David Perron (sports hernia)

Flames projected lineup

Connor Zary -- Nazem Kadri -- Joel Farabee

Blake Coleman -- Mikael Backlund -- Matt Coronato

Yegor Sharangovich -- Morgan Frost -- Matvei Gridin

Ryan Lomberg -- Martin Pospisil -- Adam Klapka

Yan Kuznetsov -- Zach Whitecloud

Kevin Bahl -- Brayden Pachal

Joel Hanley -- Zayne Parekh

Devin Cooley

Dustin Wolf

