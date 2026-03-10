Senators Complete Outstanding Road Trip With 2-0 Win In Vancouver

The Ottawa Senators wrapped up their five-game road trip in impressive fashion Monday night, defeating the Vancouver Canucks 2–0 and finishing the trip with a strong 4-0-1 record.
James Reimer made 16 saves for the shutout, while Ridly Greig scored the eventual game-winner midway through the second period. The victory moved Ottawa to within three points of the Boston Bruins for the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.
It wasn’t an easy night, though. Despite sitting in last place overall, ten points behind everyone else, the Canucks made the Senators work for everything. And they tried to make life particularly miserable for Tim Stutzle, knocking him around physically in an attempt to slow him down.
Ottawa controlled much of the early play and outshot Vancouver 24–16, but Kevin Lankinen kept the game scoreless through the first period with several solid stops.
The game’s turning point came midway through the second period on a play that came with a lengthy review.
After a shot came toward Shane Pinto, the Ottawa forward instinctively raised his arms to protect his face. The puck deflected off arm and landed on Ridly Greig’s stick, leaving the young forward with a mostly open net.
Vancouver challenged for a hand pass, but after review, the officials allowed the goal to stand.
The Canucks nearly found an equalizer in the third period on what looked like a sure tap-in, but Jordan Spence made a terrific defensive play, reaching his stick in at the last moment to knock the puck out of harm’s way.
From there, Ottawa did what good teams do late in games; they locked it down. Reimer didn't face a ton of shots, but there were a number of tricky, well timed saves, the kind that the Senators haven't always gotten in tight games this season.
Brady Tkachuk eventually iced the win with an empty-net goal in the final seconds. Stutzle drew an assist on it to extend his point streak to 13 games as the Senators completed a successful road trip, collecting nine of a possible ten points.
Ottawa returns home Wednesday night to face the Montreal Canadiens to kick off a stretch where they'll play five of their next six games at home..
Steve Warne
The Hockey News