Senators Defenseman Nikolas Matinpalo Wins Olympic Bronze With Finland

Finland, on the other hand, was probably still seething about the way they lost to Canada in the semifinals. In a 2-2 semifinal game with 2:35 left in regulation, defenseman Niko Mikkola was rung up for high-sticking Canada's Nathan MacKinnon in the face. Finland argued that not only did MacKinnon embellish on the play, but he's the one who lifted Mikkola's stick into his own face.