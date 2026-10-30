Senators Erase Late Four-Goal Deficit In Wild Comeback, Fall 6-5 to Kings in Overtime

Ottawa Senators
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Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
Oct 30, 2026 5:26 AMPublished Oct 30, 2026 5:26 AM
Down 5-1 in the third period and playing with just nine forwards, the Senators staged a late, four-goal comeback to salvage a point.
The Los Angeles Kings have had their struggles this season, but they always seem to save their best for the Ottawa Senators.
But on Thursday night, they nearly let a sure victory slip through their fingers.
Quinton Byfield scored in overtime to give the Kings a 6-5 victory, rescuing Los Angeles from a stunning collapse after the Senators scored four unanswered goals in the third period to erase a 5-1 deficit.
It was shaping up to be a disastrous evening for the Senators.
After giving up four unanswered goals in the second period, they trailed 5-1 with less than 13 minutes remaining in regulation. They had gone an incredible 25 minutes without registering a shot on goal and were down to just nine forwards.
But instead of folding up shop, the Senators somehow found another gear, scoring four straight goals to force overtime and salvage a valuable point from a game that appeared hopelessly out of reach.
Dylan Cozens led the comeback with two goals and an assist, while Drake Batherson had a goal and two helpers.
The rally began at 7:18 of the third period when Cozens scored his second goal of the season.
Just 33 seconds later, Batherson ripped one in off the crossbar to make it 5-3, suddenly giving the Senators some hope.
The comeback continued at 12:34 when Cozens scored his second of the night on the power play, poking the puck home to pull the Senators within one.
And with time running out, Shane Pinto completed the comeback. With just 1:40 remaining in regulation, Pinto redirected a hard pass from Batherson to tie the game at 5.
Somehow, a blowout had turned into a thriller.
Yes, Byfield's overtime winner denied the Senators the extra point, but it couldn't erase what they had accomplished in the final 13 minutes of regulation.
The overtime loss extended the Kings' unbeaten streak against the Senators to 13 games (10-0-3). It also marked the first time this season that the Sens have lost consecutive games, though not in regulation.
The game started well enough for the Senators, who opened the scoring on a goal by Tyler Kleven. The young defenceman jumped into the play and buried a rebound off a Fabian Zetterlund shot to give the Senators a 1-0 lead.
But things went downhill quickly from there.
After a questionable interference penalty against Artem Zub, the Kings took advantage on a deflection by Erik Haula. Corey Perry was perfectly positioned in front of Jonas Johansson, screening the Senators goaltender on the tying goal.
Perry seemed to be in the middle of everything the Kings did offensively.
Trevor Moore gave Los Angeles a 2-1 lead before Mikey Anderson scored from distance to make it 3-1, once again with Perry providing the screen in front.
By that point, the Senators were completely flat-footed. They eventually went 25 straight minutes without registering a shot on goal, and things only got worse when Joel Armia spun and fired a shot past Johansson to make it 4-1.
That ended Johansson's evening. After getting the start for a third consecutive game, the Belleville call-up was pulled in favour of Sam Ersson.
But the goaltending change did little to immediately spark the Sens.
Artemi Panarin ripped a shot off the post and in to give Los Angeles a commanding 5-1 lead. Once again, Perry was screening the Senators goaltender.
The Senators were also running out of healthy bodies.
Hayden Hodgson was assessed a five-minute major and ejected for a hit on Brandt Clarke. Andre Burakovsky left the game with a lower-body injury, while Nick Cousins was handed a misconduct, leaving the Senators to try and stage their come back with just nine available forwards.
With a four-goal deficit, a depleted forward group and virtually no offensive momentum, there was little reason to believe the Senators had a comeback in them. There were probably a lot of fans back home in Ottawa who opted for sleep over what seemed to be a beatdown.
But the Sens somehow turned what was shaping up to be their worst performance of the season into what will go down as one of their most memorable comebacks.
There will certainly be plenty for Travis Green and his coaching staff to address after an awful second period and that long, ugly stretch where the Senators could barely generate a shot.
But considering where they stood midway through the third period, that point must feel an awful lot like a victory.
By Steve Warne
The Hockey News Ottawa
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