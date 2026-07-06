Senators Forward One Of 15 Players To File For NHL Arbitration

Sens winger Xavier Bourgault heads to salary arbitration following a career-best AHL campaign in Belleville.
The NHL Players’ Association announced on Sunday that 15 players have filed for salary arbitration. The list includes Senators winger Xavier Bourgault, who made his NHL debut this season at age 23.
Bourgault appeared in two games for Ottawa, but had a fine AHL season in Belleville with 25 goals, 32 assists and 57 points. In his four years as a pro, those are all career highs as Bourgault found some magic playing on a line with Arthur Kaliyev and Phillip Daoust.
Goalie Leevi Merilainen was also arbitration-eligible, but he agreed to a one-year, one-way deal with the Sens last week. He's ready to be an insurance policy if Samuel Ersson doesn't work out.
Bourgault, on the other hand, isn't likely to be in Ottawa's plans this fall, at least to start the season, nor will he get a one-way contract. But he and his agent must believe that, as an RFA, he can get a little more guaranteed AHL money by taking the arbitration route.
Bourgault was drafted by the Edmonton Oilers, 22nd overall, in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft. He was acquired by the Senators in 2024, along with Jake Chiasson, in exchange for Roby Jarventie and a 2025 fourth-round pick (David Lewandowski).
Here's the full list of NHL players who filed for arbitration:
Bourgault, Xavier (Ottawa Senators)
Dach, Kirby (Montreal Canadiens)
Drysdale, Jamie (Philadelphia Flyers)
Greaves, Jet (Columbus Blue Jackets)
Jefferies, Alex (New York Islanders)
Krebs, Peyton (Buffalo Sabres)
McMichael, Connor (St. Louis Blues)
Perfetti, Cole (Winnipeg Jets)
Robertson, Jason (Dallas Stars)
Robertson, Nick (Pittsburgh Penguins)
Schmid, Akira (Florida Panthers)
Schneider, Braden (New York Rangers)
Seeley, Ronan (Carolina Hurricanes)
Sillinger, Cole (Columbus Blue Jackets)
Zegras, Trevor (Philadelphia Flyers)
The rules say that once you file for arbitration, you're no longer eligible to sign an offer sheet with another club.
These players can still avoid arbitration if they sign a deal with their team before their hearing. Hearings are scheduled to be held from July 20 to Aug. 1. Last year, every player headed toward arbitration signed with their teams before their hearings.
Steve Warne
The Hockey News
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