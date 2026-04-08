Senators Goalie Linus Ullmark Describes Masterton Trophy Nomination As Bittersweet

“At the end of the day, I'm not the one who's making the decision to play or not. That's on the coaches. The coaches will talk to me, and then we will come up with a good plan to see what will be the best way forward. I don't want people to say I'm the one making the decision about whether I can play. It's not like that. I have all the love for the boys, and there's nothing else that I want to do but compete and play at my top level. But people have to think about it as well and realize that if I'm at 30 percent, it's not a very good Linus Ullmark playing at the moment. I’d rather have a guy who may be 70, 80, 90, 100 percent at the time. So, it’s a very tricky scale to weigh.”