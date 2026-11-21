Ottawa Senators
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Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
Nov 21, 2026 5:50 PMPublished Nov 21, 2026 5:50 PM
Updated Nov 21, 2026 5:52 PM
The Senators will try and put Thursday's third period meltdown behind them.
The Senators will try to get back in the win column Saturday night when they host the Los Angeles Kings at Canadian Tire Centre, still licking their wounds after Thursday night's disappointing 6-5 overtime loss to the Philadelphia Flyers.
The Sens appeared to have that game well in hand, carrying a 5-2 lead in the third period, only to watch it disappear. Philadelphia scored three times on just five third-period shots before Travis Konecny completed the comeback.
Steve Warne and Gregg Kennedy discuss a rough performance by Sam Ersson on Saturday night.More Videos
From well out, Konecny's wrist shot seemed to hit Samuel Ersson right in the midsection, but it somehow found a hole and trickled over the goal line.
The good news is that the Sens don't have to change a thing on Saturday. They just need their goalie to make some saves.
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Speaking of Wild Third-Period Comebacks and 6-5 Overtime Losses
The Senators' last game against Los Angeles on Oct. 29 had some serious similarities to Thursday's loss to the Flyers. In both games, the Senators lost 6-5 in overtime, but there was also a wild third-period comeback by the visitors, and the overtime winners were almost carbon copies of each other.
Playing the role of Konecny was Kings forward Quinton Byfield, who beat Ersson with a wrist shot from almost the same spot on the ice.
But against the Kings, it was the visiting Senators who rallied in the final 13 minutes to erase a 5-1 Kings lead and force overtime.
The Standings
Despite the collapse, the Senators still got a point and now enter Saturday's game with a 14-6-3 record, sitting third in the Atlantic, one point out of first, and sixth overall in the NHL.
The Kings, meanwhile, arrive with a 7-11-2 record, sitting seventh in the Pacific and tied for 28th overall. They're looking to stay perfect on their four-game Eastern road trip after victories in Boston (3-0) and Toronto (4-3 OT) this week.
On paper, based on records, it's a matchup the Senators should be able to take advantage of, particularly on home ice, where they've put together a 7-2-2 record this season. But it goes without saying that there are no easy games in this league.
Will the Real Sam Ersson Please Stand Up?
After Ersson's rough performance, Linus Ullmark is expected to get the start to help get the Sens back on track.
Ullmark has been outstanding this season, posting a 10-1-0 record, a league-leading 1.42 goals-against average and a .940 save percentage.
Ersson, meanwhile, reverted to his early-season form on Thursday, allowing six goals on 19 shots, including five on the final seven shots of the game. But in his previous five starts, with Ullmark injured, Ersson gave up just nine goals in total. So while there's surely some concern, the Senators aren't likely to make any changes just yet.
Players to Watch
Artemi Panarin leads Los Angeles with 19 points, while his eight goals are also a team high. Nepean's Brandt Clarke is tied for second in Kings scoring with 14 points. His emergence was part of the reason the Kings traded Jordan Spence to the Senators this past summer.
After a 31-point season, Spence is off to a slow start with just four points in 24 games. Now playing on a new four-year deal worth $5 million per season, he'd love to start chipping in more offensively, and there's no better time than Saturday night against his former team.
For all the well-deserved talk about Tyler Boucher this week, he'll step aside Saturday to make room for Nick Cousins. Cousins is back, just 11 days after being knocked out by a hard hit from former Senator Jakob Chychrun in a 3-2 overtime loss to Washington. With Boucher playing less than 6:30 in each of his two games, Cousins' return will allow Travis Green to roll the lines a little more.
The Senators will also be looking for another strong performance from Tim Stützle, who leads the team with 28 points. That's tied for 15th best in the NHL. Drake Batherson's 12 goals lead the team and have him in 13th overall in the league.
The Sens would love to get their power play going as well. It's the dead last in the NHL.
Game Info
Los Angeles Kings at Ottawa Senators
Date: Saturday, November 21, 2026
Time: 7 p.m.
Venue: Canadian Tire Centre
TV: SportsnetOne, TVAS
By Steve Warne
The Hockey News Ottawa
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