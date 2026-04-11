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Senators-Islanders Line Combinations For Saturday Matinee With Heavy NHL Playoff Implications

Steve Warne
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Playoff dreams hang in the balance as the Senators take on the Islanders on Saturday afternoon.

One of the interesting NHL debates in recent years has been the idea of expanding the Stanley Cup Playoffs to allow for bubble teams to participate in a play-in round that would determine bottom seedings just before the official post season begins.

When asked about it before the start of last year's Stanley Cup Final, Commissioner Gary Bettman didn't care much for the idea.

“We had a play-in,” Bettman said. “Did you know that three clubs' positions in the playoffs weren't determined until the last game that they played in the regular season?”

He's quite right, of course. Like it or not, the parity that the NHL has created with the salary cap and three point games has led to more teams staying alive right into the final week.

Saturday afternoon's game on Long Island between the Senators and the New York Islanders (1 pm) isn't a play-in game, but in every way but name, both teams will be treating it exactly like a playoff game.

The Senators are in the driver's seat for the final wild card spot. They need to pull three points out of their final three games, and if they do that, then nothing that happens in their rear view mirror will matter. They're in.

Their fastest route to clinching would be a win over the Islanders on Saturday in any fashion and the Detroit Red Wings losing later on in any fashion to the New Jersey Devils (5 pm).

The Islanders are three points behind the Senators, but only one point behind Philadelphia, which holds down third in the Metro.

Here are Saturday's line combinations (per NHL.com)

Senators projected lineup

Drake Batherson -- Tim Stutzle -- Claude Giroux

Brady Tkachuk -- Dylan Cozens -- Ridly Greig

Nick Cousins -- Shane Pinto -- Michael Amadio

Warren Foegele -- Lars Eller -- Fabian Zetterlund

Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub

Thomas Chabot -- Jordan Spence

Lassi Thomson -- Nikolas Matinpalo

Linus Ullmark

James Reimer

Scratched: Stephen Halliday, Kurtis MacDermid, Cameron Crotty

Injured: Nick Jensen (lower body), Dennis Gilbert (upper body), Tyler Kleven (upper body)

Islanders projected lineup

Anders Lee -- Bo Horvat -- Simon Holmstrom

Calum Ritchie -- Mathew Barzal -- Brayden Schenn

Maxim Shabanov -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Emil Heineman

Ondrej Palat -- Casey Cizikas -- Marc Gatcomb

Matthew Schaefer -- Ryan Pulock

Adam Pelech -- Tony DeAngelo

Carson Soucy -- Scott Mayfield

Ilya Sorokin

David Rittich

Scratched: Anthony Duclair, Adam Boqvist, Isaiah George

Injured: Kyle Palmieri (ACL), Alexander Romanov (upper body), Semyon Varlamov (knee)

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