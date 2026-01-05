Senators Leadership Shares Emotional Statements On Passing Of Former OHL Commissioner David Branch

Former Ontario Hockey League commissioner and Canadian Hockey League president David Branch passed away on Sunday. The junior hockey titan was the commissioner of the OHL from 1979 until his retirement last year. He was also president of the entire CHL from 1996-2019.

Senators owner Michael Andlauer and general manager Steve Staios aren't far removed from holding the same roles with the OHL's Hamilton Bulldogs, and had plenty of positive interactions with Branch over the years. Both shared emotional statements on social media on Monday.

“I was extremely saddened to hear of David’s passing earlier today," Andlauer said. "David loved the game of hockey more than anybody I knew, and he cared so much for the well-being of the players. He presided over our sport with leadership, dignity and class, and his impact will be felt by future generations. Our entire organization sends our deepest condolences to David’s family and friends.”

Staios isn't just an executive in the OHL. Prior to a long NHL career, he spent three years in the OHL as a defenseman with the Niagara Falls Thunder and the Sudbury Wolves.

“David was a giant in our sport and he created an environment that transformed the Ontario Hockey League," Staios said. "David was a leader who prioritized the well-being of his players and his impact on player development in this country cannot be overstated.

"For me, personally, he created an environment that allowed me to develop as a player and then later in management. I will be forever indebted to David for his generosity and guidance over the years. We send our deepest condolences to David’s family, friends and the countless people he has influenced in hockey.”

Led by James Duthie, the TSN panel took a moment to pay tribute to Branch in their World Junior broadcast on Monday.

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman released the following statement:

“David Branch devoted his life’s work to major junior hockey in Canada, always prioritizing the development, education and well-being of its players. Throughout his nearly 50 years serving as Commissioner of the Ontario Hockey League and president of the Canadian Hockey League, David combined his passion for the game and visionary leadership to guide tremendous growth and modernization for the leagues that have long been the greatest source of players who make the NHL.

“On a personal level, David was a trusted colleague with whom Bill Daly and I worked closely on myriad ventures to grow the game of hockey at all levels. The National Hockey League mourns the passing of a true pillar of the game and sends its sincerest condolences to his family and many friends throughout the hockey community.”