Senators Line Combinations: Lars Eller On Top Line For Sunday's Game In Dallas

When the Ottawa Senators signed forward Lars Eller to be their fourth-line center this season, he arrived with a reputation for being able to play up and down the lineup. And while it’s getting harder and harder to identify which line is Ottawa’s “number one,” Eller will be getting a plum assignment in Dallas on Sunday night, skating alongside Tim Stützle and Drake Batherson.

Eller isn’t nearly the offensive threat that Stützle and Batherson are, but what he does provide is a strong defensive conscience for the trio. He brings experience and responsibility, minding the store without slowing them down.

Ridly Greig officially returns to the lineup, and head coach Travis Green has clearly decided to work him in gradually after missing the last five games. Greig will center a very pesky fourth line with Nick Cousins and David Perron. To make room for Greig’s return, Hayden Hodgson will be a healthy scratch. Ottawa’s middle six remains unchanged from Friday’s loss in St. Louis.

No changes on defense either, although Dennis Gilbert was called up from the AHL’s Belleville Senators. There had been some concern that Tyler Kleven might still be dinged up after taking a shot off his hand Friday in St. Louis, but he’s good to go. With Thomas Chabot out again and now on IR, righty Nikolas Matinpalo will continue playing on the bottom pair, working on the left side.

After getting Black Friday off, Linus Ullmark is back between the pipes for the Senators.

Projected Lines

Eller – Stützle – Batherson

Tkachuk – Cozens – Zetterlund

Amadio – Pinto – Giroux

Cousins – Greig – Perron

Sanderson – Zub

Kleven – Spence

Matinpalo – Jensen

Ullmark

The Senators face the Stars on Sunday evening at 6:00 p.m. ET on TSN5, TVA Sports, and TSN 1200 AM radio.

