Senators Lose Game 3 (And Jake Sanderson), Now On Brink Of Being Swept By Carolina

While it’s tempting for Senators fans to rip the team apart right now, it should also be noted that the Hurricanes are playing a different level of hockey. The Senators entered these playoffs likely prepared for a team like the 2024–25 Toronto Maple Leafs, but the 2026 Carolina Hurricanes are a different animal, playing an elevated, frustrating style of postseason hockey that Ottawa just hasn’t been able to match, despite its best efforts.