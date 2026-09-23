Senators Owner Has Warm Words For Tkachuk... And A Blunt View Of Why He Wanted Out

Michael Andlauer praised his former captain’s leadership and believes that his family helped talk him into asking for a trade.
Senators owner Michael Andlauer still speaks fondly about Brady Tkachuk’s eight years with the franchise. But his comments get a little more pointed when discussing what he believes led to his former captain asking for a trade.
Speaking with Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic ahead of this week’s NHL Board of Governors meeting in New York, Andlauer praised Tkachuk’s leadership and the work he and his wife, Emma, did in the community. He called Tkachuk “an exemplary captain for us,” and said Senators fans understood how much he cared.
But Andlauer clearly believes Tkachuk’s father, Keith, and brother, Matthew, influenced his decision to leave. As Andlauer put it, “his father and his brother got in his kitchen.” He went further, saying the decision was ultimately about playing with Matthew.
Tkachuk would have been well served to cite that as his primary reason as well, but when asked about it at his welcoming news conference in Florida in June, he pointed to things that had happened during his time in Ottawa. Naturally, that does not rule out his family having an influence on his decision.
Meanwhile, with the Senators’ regular season 10 days away, they have yet to name Tkachuk’s successor as captain. Jake Sanderson and Thomas Chabot appear to be the leading candidates. Sanderson is the better player, gets the most ice time, and has the longest-term contract.
That, and other things, make him an appealing choice.
But some fans have wondered whether naming another young Team USA star could eventually lead to another painful departure. Detroit and Winnipeg are going through it right now with Dylan Larkin and Connor Hellebuyck asking out.
Andlauer dismissed the comparison, pointing out that Sanderson grew up largely in Calgary and that his father, former NHLer Geoff Sanderson, is Canadian.
“Don’t compare Jake to Brady,” he said.
The timing of Andlauer’s comments, right before a Board of Governors meeting, serves as a reminder of how quickly things can change. It was also before a BOG meeting (Dec. 2024), when Andlauer was protecting his captain and trying to ward off suitors.
He accused the New York Rangers of “soft tampering” after a New York Post report identified Tkachuk as a primary trade target for the Blueshirts. LeBrun reported at the time that Andlauer was frustrated by having to repeatedly address speculation about his captain’s future.
Less than two years later, Tkachuk’s future is in Florida, where he's making a good first impression.
No one in Ottawa wants to hear it, but Tkachuk shares the NHL lead with five points through his first two preseason games with the Panthers. He recorded two goals and an assist in his debut, then added a goal and an assist on Tuesday against Carolina.
Whatever made him decide to leave, Tkachuk has settled in quickly while the Senators are still fielding questions and deciding who will pick up the letter he left behind.
By Steve Warne
The Hockey News
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