Senators Prospect Challenge Preview: The Players to Watch in Gatineau
Ottawa’s two 2026 first-round picks headline the group, while Carter Yakemchuk is notably absent from the roster.
Senators fans get a chance to gaze into the future this weekend.
The Sens opened their 2026 rookie camp on Friday morning, with players taking the ice at Canadian Tire Centre before heading across the river for this weekend’s NHL Prospect Challenge in Gatineau.
The four-team tournament at Centre Slush Puppie features prospects from the Senators, Toronto Maple Leafs, Montreal Canadiens and Winnipeg Jets.
Ottawa will face Toronto on Saturday at 6 p.m. before taking on Montreal at 6 p.m. on Sunday. The Jets and Canadiens will open the tournament Saturday at 1 p.m., while the Jets and Maple Leafs meet Sunday at 1 p.m. Ottawa Senators tournament schedule.
The Senators’ roster includes four goaltenders, nine defencemen and 16 forwards, with several intriguing names worth watching.
At the top of that list are the Sens' two first-round selections from the 2026 NHL Draft: Jonas Lagerberg Hoen and Jaxon Cover.
The Senators selected Lagerberg Hoen 25th overall after acquiring the pick from Florida in the Brady Tkachuk trade. The Swedish winger missed most of his draft season after suffering a knee injury in October, but the organization believes his offensive ceiling could be elite.
Before the injury, JLH had nine goals and 16 points in only nine games with Leksands’ under-20 team. The Sens' scouts have praised his skating, competitiveness and ability to score from different areas of the ice.
However, he wore a yellow non-contact jersey on Friday morning, and his name appeared in italics on the club's official roster, so he won't dress for either game this weekend.
All in all, though, that knee looked pretty strong.
Cover, selected 32nd overall, may have even more room to develop.
The Cayman Islands native played roller hockey until he was 13, but he has less than six years of experience on the ice. Despite that limited background, Cover recorded 20 goals and 52 points during his rookie season with the London Knights.
He is still raw, but his rate of improvement and potential for further development are off the charts. And as his first OHL season showed, he's already a very good player.
The Knights are well represented at Ottawa's camp with three ex-London players who have an excellent chance at good NHL careers.
Along with Cover, Kasper Halttunen will make his first appearance in a Senators uniform after being acquired from San Jose in the William Eklund trade.
At 6-foot-4 and 205 pounds, Halttunen combines power-forward size with an excellent shot. He helped the Knights win consecutive OHL championships and scored 32 goals in 35 playoff games across those two runs.
Halttunen had 16 goals and 35 points during his first full AHL season with the San Jose Barracuda. He should have a prominent role in Belleville and could force his way into Ottawa’s plans if his scoring continues to develop.
His former Knights' teammate, Blake Montgomery, will also be in Gatineau after a solid first season at the University of Wisconsin and a late-season audition with Belleville.
Adam Nemec is another 2026 draft pick who could prove to be a good third-round find.
Nemec spent the first half of last season in Slovakia before joining the Sudbury Wolves. He quickly adjusted to the OHL, scoring 14 goals and 35 points in 31 games and has some excellent hockey bloodlines. Nemec’s older brother, Šimon, was selected second overall by New Jersey in 2022 and now plays for the Calgary Flames.
There's also plenty to like in goal.
The new face is six-foot-six Elliot Lennon, Ottawa’s fourth-round pick in June, who joins a group that includes Lucas Beckman, Jackson Parsons and Kevin Reidler.
Beckman was traded from Baie-Comeau to Chicoutimi last season and helped the Saguenéens win the QMJHL championship and reach the Memorial Cup. He was traded again this summer to Cape Breton, where he will try to help the Eagles make a similar run.
Parsons and Reidler are expected to be part of the goaltending picture in Belleville this season. Leevi Meriläinen, who is not participating in rookie camp, remains ahead of both on the organizational depth chart.
One of the more experienced players at the tournament will be 24-year-old Norwegian forward Eskild Bakke Olsen.
The undrafted free-agent signing helped Norway capture a surprise bronze medal at the 2026 IIHF World Championship. He played nearly 20 minutes during Norway’s upset victory over Canada and is coming off a 32-point season with Linköping in the Swedish Hockey League.
Bakke Olsen brings good size at 6-foot-2 and 203 pounds and will have an opportunity this weekend to show whether his game can translate to North America.
Right-shot defenceman Christian Kyrou is another older free-agent signing who could, if injuries strike, push for an NHL opportunity.
Originally selected 50th overall by Dallas in 2022, Kyrou signed a one-year, two-way contract with Ottawa on July 1. The 23-year-old produced 10 goals and 34 points in 59 AHL games split between Texas and Lehigh Valley last season.
Kyrou’s puck-moving ability will make him a valuable addition in Belleville, especially if Carter Yakemchuk makes the NHL squad in his third camp.
The seventh-overall selection in 2024 had 10 goals and 40 points in 54 games with Belleville last season before making his NHL debut. He recorded a goal and an assist in four regular-season games with Ottawa and added two assists in his lone playoff appearance.
The Senators clearly believe he has now moved beyond the need for another rookie tournament.
The weekend will also include several free activities for fans outside Centre Slush Puppie.
Doors open at 10 a.m. Saturday for an open Senators practice. Beginning at noon, the outdoor fan area will feature street hockey along with family events and activities.
Winnipeg and Montreal play at 1 p.m. before the doors reopen for the Senators game at 5 p.m. Ottawa’s rookies will sign autographs on the concourse beginning at 5:15, with the Senators and Maple Leafs facing off at 6.
The outdoor activities return at noon on Sunday, followed by Toronto against Winnipeg at 1 p.m. Doors open at 5 p.m. for the Sens' game against Montreal, with another rookie autograph session scheduled for 5:15 before the 6 p.m. faceoff.
Many of these prospects will be invited to continue their auditions at the main training camp, which begins Wednesday at Canadian Tire Centre.
By Steve Warne
The Hockey News
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