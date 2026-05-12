Senators Prospect Named 2026 OHL Teammate Of The Year

In his fifth year with the club, Matthew Andonovski’s leadership and resilience continue to push the Kitchener Rangers toward an OHL title.
It's been quite a week for Senators prospect Matthew Andonovski, the club's fifth-round pick in the 2023 NHL Draft.
On Friday night, the 21-year-old Kitchener Rangers defenseman scored in overtime of Game 2 of the OHL Final against the Barrie Colts. He and the Rangers then won Game 3 in double overtime on Sunday to move to within one win of a spot in the Memorial Cup.
On Monday, the good news kept on coming.
The OHL announced that Andonovski is the winner of the Ted Baker Teammate of the Year Award. The honour goes to the player deemed the best teammate, based on his selfless play, his on and off-ice leadership as a mentor and role model to other players, as well as a commitment and dedication to his team.
Clearly, Andonovski is another high-character guy in a Senators organization that's full of them.
“It’s an honour to receive this award,” said Andonovski in a league press release. “I pride myself on being a dependable and positive teammate who always supports my teammates, works hard for the team’s success, and helps create a strong team environment on and off the ice.”
It's been a trying season for Andonovski, who began the year with the Belleville Senators, but after playing in just three AHL games, he suffered a bad groin injury and missed two and a half months. Upon his return in January, the Senators sent him back to junior to get back up to speed.
“Ever since being returned to our team midway through the season, Matthew has had a tremendous impact on our team culture and unity," Rangers General Manager Mike McKenzie said in the statement. "He is a big reason we are where we are today. Matthew is a five-year Ranger who has grown so much over that time, on and off the ice, and is a great example for younger players on the qualities we value in a Ranger player.”
According to the press release: "Andonovski has been noted for his consideration for and generosity towards younger teammates, making team-wide outings a priority. In instances where younger teammates haven’t had the means to participate, Andonovski has taken it upon himself to provide those through his own contribution. Through his team-first leadership approach, he has worked alongside other Rangers veterans to create a culture of inclusion in Kitchener that has yielded tremendous results on the ice."
Andonovski hasn't been quite so kind to opposing players. He led all OHL players in penalty minutes last season and counts former Rangers teammate Arber Xhekaj, who's as tough as they come, as one of his early junior hockey mentors.
With an eye now on a Memorial Cup appearance, Andonovski and the Rangers will try for a four-game sweep on Tuesday night in Barrie.
Steve Warne
The Hockey News