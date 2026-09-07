Senators Provide An Update On Plans For Choosing Their Next Captain
Travis Green pumps the brakes on talk of an imminent captain announcement, saying he wants to see the team together for a bit.
Few topics have stirred up more debate in Sens Nation this summer than who should take over as the Ottawa Senators’ next team captain.
Most people have it down to three names, listed here in no particular order: Tim Stutzle, Jake Sanderson, or Thomas Chabot. A recent report suggested the Sens were close to making a decision, and that the club wanted to make a decision before training camp begins on Sept. 16.
But in his appearance on Coming in Hot this week, head coach Travis Green said the Senators are in no hurry to name their next captain. In fact, he said watching how players gel during camp will factor into the decision.
“It’s not something that we take lightly,” Green said. “It’s an important decision that we’re going to make. For me, it’s a little bit exciting as well.
“We’ve got a lot of good candidates. We’re definitely not in a rush to make some kind of announcement. Honestly, we’re still kicking things around. I want to see our team together a little bit and talk to players. Players change. Players mature over the summers.”
Chabot is the sentimental choice for signing long-term with the club after the Senators had started a rebuild. There's an extra level of appreciation for Chabot's loyalty this summer after Tkachuk bailed on the captaincy and the team in June.
That said, it won't be long before we start thinking about Chabot's future as well. He is eligible for an extension next summer, and it's fair to wonder if the Senators are willing to give him a huge hike on his current $8 million.
Sanderson is a strong choice, but some fans worry about the recent trend of Team USA stars around the league asking their NHL teams for trades. That doesn't seem to fit Sanderson's M.O. at all, and the Senators would have an excellent sense of whether that's a real concern or not, but the talk is out there all the same.
Stutzle is the team's highest-scoring player, which immediately puts him on the radar. His candidacy was openly mocked this week by Tkachuk's new Florida teammate, Brad Marchand, who's never been above the odd cheap shot. Perhaps it's an attempt to deflect a little media attention away from Tkachuk for their visit here on Oct. 21.
But it sounds like Green is considering more than just three guys for captain.
"We've got some other guys also who are great leaders in our room, and that's exciting for me," Green said.
"And at the right time and place, we'll let people know what we're gonna do."
By Steve Warne
The Hockey News
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