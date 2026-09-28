Senators Reduce Their Roster To 23 Players, Place Three On Injury List

The Sens finalized their roster by releasing Prescott's Ben Hutton, assigning ten players to Belleville, and placing three players on IR.
Just ahead of the NHL's 5 pm deadline, the Ottawa Senators announced on Monday they have reduced their roster to the final 23 players.
Not many people had Cam Crotty, Hoyt Stanley, and Hayden Hodgson on the Sens NHL roster to begin the season... but here we are.
Crotty and Stanley are likely still here because Artem Zub is now on the injured list, while Jake Sanderson is still not feeling right. Sanderson watched practice up in the stands on Monday morning. Along with Crotty and Stanley, the other six defenseman are Thomas Chabot, Tyler Kleven, Nik Matinpalo, Jordan Spence, and Carter Yakemchuk.
Ben Hutton has been released from his PTO, while Jorian Donovan has been loaned to Belleville.
Speaking of the B-Sens, everyone cleared waivers today. So Samuel Blais, Philip Tomasino, Samuel Bolduc, Tyler Boucher, Xavier Bourgault, Philippe Daoust, Ryan Suzuki and Christian Kyrou have also been loaned to Belleville.
Winger Blake Montgomery was still on the roster after Sunday's cuts, but was not mentioned in today's announcement, so it's fair to assume he's Belleville-bound as well.
Up front, Warren Foegele and Kurtis MacDermid are on the injured list for now. Foegele was skating again on Monday morning, taking line rushes on the top line. But neither player counts to the final roster right now. They'll go with 13 forwards beyond them, including Hayden Hodgson who gets an extended look.
That's a good sign that Burakovsky doesn't appear on the injured list. He took an awkward crosscheck in the back against Montreal on Saturday. His status to this point has not been updated by the team.
Ridly Greig will miss the first two games of the season due to a suspension from last spring.
So, here's your 2026-27 Senators roster of 23:
Two goaltenders, 2025-26 team(s):
Samuel Ersson (Philadelphia – NHL)
Linus Ullmark (Ottawa – NHL)
Eight defencemen, 2025-26 team(s):
Thomas Chabot (Ottawa – NHL)
Cameron Crotty (Belleville – AHL, Ottawa – NHL)
Tyler Kleven (Ottawa – NHL)
Nikolas Matinpalo (Ottawa – NHL)
Jake Sanderson (Ottawa – NHL)
Jordan Spence (Ottawa – NHL)
Hoyt Stanley (Cornell – ECAC, Belleville – AHL)
Carter Yakemchuk (Belleville – AHL, Ottawa – NHL)
Thirteen forwards, 2025-26 team(s):
Michael Amadio (Ottawa - NHL)
Drake Batherson (Ottawa - NHL)
Andre Burakovsky (Chicago – NHL)
Nick Cousins (Ottawa – NHL)
Dylan Cozens (Ottawa – NHL)
William Eklund (San Jose – NHL)
Claude Giroux (Ottawa – NHL)
Ridly Greig (Ottawa – NHL)
Stephen Halliday (Belleville – AHL, Ottawa – NHL)
Hayden Hodgson (Belleville – AHL, Ottawa – NHL)
Shane Pinto (Ottawa – NHL),
Tim Stützle (Ottawa – NHL)
Fabian Zetterlund (Ottawa – NHL)
Injured list:
Artem Zub (Ottawa – NHL)
Warren Foegele (Los Angeles – NHL, Ottawa – NHL)
Kurtis MacDermid (Ottawa – NHL)
Gentlemen, start your engines.
By Steve Warne
The Hockey News
This article was published first at The Hockey News Ottawa Senators site. For more from THN, click on one of the latest headlines below:
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