Senators Top Amateur Scout Weighs In On Carter Yakemchuk's First Pro Season

After his 2024-25 slide in junior production, then a solid year in the AHL, Yakemchuk had a pair of fine debuts for Ottawa this season.
When the Senators selected Carter Yakemchuk seventh overall at the 2024 NHL Draft, most people thought he'd eventually need a pinch of seasoning in the AHL before cracking the NHL lineup. Then the young defenseman suddenly changed some minds after almost making Ottawa's roster that fall, and leading the entire team in preseason scoring with 7 points in 4 games.
When the Senators sent him home for his fourth and final year with the WHL’s Calgary Hitmen, people expected him to tear it up, as most top draft picks do. But that didn't happen at all. While working on the defensive side of his game, Yakemchuk's offensive stats plummeted.
The Senators said they weren't concerned, but it was hard for fans not to be. His offensive stats for a big man (30 goals, 71 points, and 120 PIM) are probably the biggest reason why he was drafted so high in 2024.
Calgary, WHL, 2023–24: 66 games, 30 goals, 71 points, 120 PIM, -6
Calgary, WHL. 2024–25: 56 games, 17 goals, 49 points, 82 PIM, +6
Last fall, for the second year in a row, he was Ottawa's final cut at training camp. and reported for duty in Belleville.
So how did his first professional season go? Well, there's always some bias when asking the player or the organization about it, but here are some of the views.
“I thought it was definitely a big learning year for myself, but I thought overall improved throughout the year, so I was pretty happy with it,” Yakemchuk told broadcaster David Foote in an interview posted last month on the B-Sens YouTube channel.
One of the biggest moments of his season came when he earned his first NHL recall and got the opportunity to make his NHL debut with Ottawa, putting up a goal and an assist in a huge win in Detroit.
“I think I’d go with that for sure,” Yakemchuk said. “It was awesome. I mean to have my family there, and (for them) to be able to watch that game was awesome. Because obviously, without them, I wouldn’t be where I am today. So just to share that moment with them, it was awesome.”
Yakemchuk only played four games before suffering a concussion on a bad hit from former Senator Noah Gregor. But when the Sens had more injuries, he returned to make his playoff debut and had two assists.
So, make it 4 points in 5 career NHL games so far. Maybe he's one of those players who are better at the higher levels than the lower ones?
Senators' head amateur scout Don Boyd guested on TSN 1200 radio this week and was asked what he thought about Yakemchuk's first pro season.
"Well, he's been able to show the offensive capabilities that he has, and we believed he had," Boyd said. "We've been fortunate enough to be able to have him play and get experience and marinate in Belleville, and that bodes well for a lot of (players)."
"We like what we see, we like the progression, the improvement, and the work ethic that he's shown us to get where we think, or I do anyway, that he's close to being a full-time player."
Hearing his qualifier of "Or I do, anyway" left the immediate impression that maybe not everyone on the Sens staff agrees that Yakemchuk's arrival time is close. But it's also very possible that Boyd just didn't want to speak for everyone or put words in their mouth.
Boyd has good reason for his optimism. Yakemchuk's ability to step up in limited, yet crucial NHL moments this season was a highly encouraging sign.
Whatever the future may hold for Yakemchuk, the Senators are trying to go by their "Best in Class" manual. They aren't focused on getting him to the NHL as quickly as possible or catering to the pressure of proving to people they made a good decision with the highest pick they've had in the last five drafts.
They're focused on nothing more than helping him reach his full potential once he gets here, whenever that may be.
By Steve Warne
The Hockey News
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