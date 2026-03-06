Senators Trade Veteran NHL Forward David Perron Back To Detroit

With the acquisition of Warren Foegele on Thursday, the Senators then shipped out David Perron and his $4 million contract.
Veteran Senators winger David Perron is heading back to the Detroit Red Wings. The Senators dealt Perron to Detroit for what will probably be either a third or fourth-round draft pick.
After acquiring Warren Foegele from Los Angeles earlier in the day, the Senators needed to clear some cap and roster room. Perron will be an unrestricted free agent at season's end, and as a 37-year-old at $4 million per season, who's had a hard time staying healthy, he likely wasn't in the plans for next fall.
Travis Green recently told the media that Perron might be able to return from sports hernia surgery at some point in this Western road trip. But the Wings obviously wanted some health assurances, working some conditions into the deal.
If Perron plays in a game before the end of the regular season or during the playoffs, the Red Wings will give the Senators the Columbus Blue Jackets' fourth-round pick, which was acquired in a previous trade.
If the Red Wings advance to the second round of the playoffs and Perron appears in 50% of the first-round games, the Red Wings will instead give up their own third-round pick to the Senators.
If Perron doesn't play another game this season, the Sens, presumably, get nothing.
Perron has spent the past two seasons with the Senators, appearing in 92 regular-season games with the team, putting up 41 points. He returns to Detroit where he spent two seasons before signing as a free agent in Ottawa.