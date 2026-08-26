Sens Rewind: 15 Years Later, A Look Back At The Senators' Rebuild That Wasn't

With the Senators moving out some key players and not doing a lot to replace them, hopes weren't particularly high entering their 2011 training camp.
After the Senators made the 2017 Eastern Conference Final, it wasn't long before they began a major rebuild that seemed to take forever. As everyone knows, they missed the playoffs for the next seven seasons.
But six years earlier, also under Eugene Melnyk, the club attempted a smaller rebuild.
The Sens were well clear of their 11-year streak of making the playoffs and were about to miss for the second time in three seasons. So, at the 2011 deadline, GM Bryan Murray dealt away Mike Fisher, Chris Kelly, Jarkko Ruutu, and Alexei Kovalev for draft picks.
As we strolled through The Hockey News Archive this week, we found this season preview from our Yearbook issue 15 years ago as the Senators prepared for the 2011-12 season.
As Bruce Garrioch checked in on the state of the Sens in that issue, it sure looked like the club was in for some dark days. A quick glance at the Senators' depth chart, combined with their attempts at reinforcements (in red), fully supported the notion that they'd begun a rebuild.
But shockingly, the team that everyone thought had begun a rebuild actually made the playoffs that season with just 92 points, and almost upset the New York Rangers in round one.
Oh, those pesky Sens.
The Hockey News Yearbook 2011-12
August 2011
Sensing Danger: New Coach Needs to Focus on Baby Steps
By Bruce Garrioch
THE OTTAWA SENATORS started their rebuild in February with their season going nowhere and the team falling fast.
Acting on the advice of GM Bryan Murray and his staff, owner Eugene Melnyk made the choice to unload veteran players in the hopes of landing prospects who can build a bright future.
One-by-one, players – mostly with expiring contracts – were waltzed out of the dressing room. They were tough decisions, but the Senators hope it will pay dividends in the end. The road back to respectability is going to take patience and will include some long nights, but this is the route they’ve decided on and the fans have accepted it.
This season will be a huge challenge for new bench boss Paul MacLean and goalie Craig Anderson.
OFFENSE The Senators were the NHL’s second-lowest scoring team last season. Nobody is sure that’s going to change.
While Jason Spezza was one of the club’s most productive players at both ends of the ice, they’re going to need more out of him. He’s not alone.
Milan Michalek has to stay healthy to contribute and so does captain Daniel Alfredsson. Returning from off-season back surgery, Alfredsson, 38, is in the twilight of his career, but can still be the club’s best player. He is going to have to lead the charge with what is going to be a very young group.
Nikita Filatov, acquired from Columbus for a third round pick in the 2011 draft, is going to get a top-six shot. If he can do it, the club needs him to fill the net along with Bobby Butler.
DEFENSE This is an area of intrigue. Acquired from the St. Louis Blues in exchange for the club’s No. 1 pick in the 2010 draft, defenseman David Rundblad is expected to provide sizable offense from the back end, as fellow Swede Erik Karlsson already does. The Sens need more out of veteran Sergei Gonchar, who is back to fulfill the second year of his three-year, $16.5 million deal. His 2010-11 season was a disaster and ended when he sustained a concussion.
Ottawa also hopes to find a spot for highly regarded prospect Jared Cowen. He finished the year with the club’s American League affiliate in Binghamton and his 6-foot-5 frame would look good on the blueline, but he might get caught in the numbers game. Don’t be surprised if the Senators try to move Filip Kuba and Brian Lee at the end of camp.
GOALTENDING This is Anderson’s job. Signed to a four-year extension after being acquired from the Colorado Avalanche in exchange for Brian Elliott, Anderson is going to get a bulk of the playing time. The club signed Alex Auld to be a backup in every sense of the word.
Anderson was outstanding last year during his short stint with the Senators. He finished with an 11-5-1 record in 18 games with Ottawa playing mostly behind call-ups from Binghamton. But he is about to find out what pressure is really like playing in a Canadian market. The Senators aren’t expected to win, but the nation’s capital has been hard on goalies in the past.
If Anderson gets hurt, Robin Lehner will be called up from Binghamton to start. He won a Calder Cup as a 19-year-old last spring and the Senators plan to keep him in the minors to give him the chance to play.
All-time record: 638–620–188
SPECIAL TEAMS This is where Gonchar is going to have to make a difference. He was supposed to do that last year with Alex Kovalev, but it never happened and, as a result, Ottawa was one of the NHL’s worst teams. But their penalty killing has been surprisingly strong. Spezza has taken on more of a role in this area. Having a goalie who can stop the puck in Anderson will help, big time.
INTANGIBLES The decision to fire coach Cory Clouston was just part of the rebuilding program. His inability to communicate was considered a major issue and that’s why the change was made.
McLean has a good sense of humor and the players will like what he brings to the table. The big job is making sure they all buy into the program. He wants the team to have speed and toughness.
ROOKIES The Senators are going to be young. Butler, Colin Greening and Erik Condra got plenty of experience during the club’s late-season shift to youth and then they went down to the minors and won an AHL Calder Cup championship with Binghamton. Can they learn from that experience?
If Ottawa is going to have any rookie-of-the-year candidates it’s going to be either Rundblad or Cowen. Blueliner Patrick Wiercioch will also make a valiant push in camp for a permanent spot.
There is an opening on the second line and 2011 sixth-overall pick Mika Zibanejad from Sweden has a chance. If he impresses at camp, he will earn a spot on the roster.
CAP CRUNCH With so many kids, the Sens are a million miles from the cap. If they’re going to use some of that space, it would be best spent on scoring.
THE BRASS Melnyk hates to lose. He’d like this turnaround to come quickly. The Senators want to see where they stand after the next CBA negotiation. Murray is armed with a three-year contract and MacLean is on solid ground. All should make for an interesting year in Ottawa.
X-FACTOR It would take a Herculean effort from Anderson for this team to sniff a post-season berth. They aren’t going to fall short of any expectations because there aren’t any. Fans are being sold on a rebuilding process and it will be interesting to see if they buy tickets.
Where They’ll Finish
15th
The Senators have stars in Daniel Alfredsson and Jason Spezza, but beyond them is a team at the start of a slow, painful rebuild.
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