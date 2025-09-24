Shane Pinto Plays Hero In Senators Preseason Overtime Win Over Leafs

The Ottawa Senators flipped the script on Tuesday night, earning a measure of revenge with a 3–2 preseason overtime win against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena. Shane Pinto played the hero, scoring the tying goal with just 2:02 remaining in regulation and then netting the game-winner 16 seconds into overtime.

After losing to a younger, less experienced Leafs lineup on Sunday in Ottawa, this time the Sens rolled with a more prospect-heavy roster and took down what was mostly Toronto's opening night lineup.

Ottawa again started flat, allowing two first-period goals and trailing 2–0 after 20 minutes. Both Toronto goals came from players left wide open in high-danger areas: Auston Matthews opened the scoring before Bobby McMann doubled the lead.

Sens starter Leevi Meriläinen had little chance on either, and turned in a composed performance, stopping 23 of 25 shots over two periods.

Despite being down early, the Senators tightened up defensively and the game remained scoreless through the second period and well into the third. Ottawa’s first breakthrough came shorthanded, thanks to a nice effort from some of the team’s newer faces.

Dylan Cozens led a rush up ice, dropping the puck to a hard-skating Donovan Sebrango, who joined the rush. His initial shot was stopped by Toronto goalie Artur Akhtyamov, but Fabian Zetterlund pounced on the rebound to make it 2–1.

Hunter Shepard came on to replace Meriläinen to start the third and made one of the game’s biggest stops, stoning Matthews on a breakaway after a turnover by Jake Sanderson during a Senators power play.

That save proved crucial.

With the Ottawa net empty and on a 6-on-4 advantage late in regulation, the Senators tied the game. Amid a chaotic goalmouth scramble, the puck slid out to Pinto, who calmly buried it into the open net.

Pinto wasn’t done.

Just 16 seconds into the extra frame, Jake Sanderson sprung Michael Amadio with a breakout pass. Amadio found Pinto as he blew past Matthews and finished cleanly on the breakaway for the dramatic game-winner - or at least dramatic by preseason standards.

The Senators don’t play again until Sunday, when they’ll face the New Jersey Devils in Quebec City. In the meantime, expect significant roster cuts as Ottawa narrows in on its opening-night lineup.

By Steve Warne

The Hockey News Ottawa

More Sens Headlines From The Hockey News Ottawa:

Senators Send Prospect Gabriel Eliasson And Two Others Back To Junior

After Two Broken Clavicles, Kaliyev Targets Capital Comeback

Senators Lose 2025 Preseason Home Opener To Toronto

Senators Winger Fabian Zetterlund Ready To Prove Himself This Season

Ranking the Senators' 10 Best Prospects

Senators GM Steve Staios On Why He Brought Back The Same Group