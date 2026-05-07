Slam Dunk Or Tough Call? Will The Senators Re-Sign UFA Claude Giroux?

After another steady season, the 38-year-old has left the door open to returning. Will the Sens run it back with the popular veteran?
It’s hard to believe it’s now been 20 years since Claude Giroux was drafted into the NHL. Selected 22nd overall in 2006, Giroux’s name famously slipped the mind of Philadelphia Flyers GM Bobby Clarke when he walked up to the podium microphone that day.
Two decades later, Giroux has carved out a career that's been completely unforgettable.
A spot in the Hockey Hall of Fame probably awaits the man they call 'G,' because at 1,165 points in 1,345 NHL games, his numbers are just getting too good to ignore. But that's a question for another day.
The immediate question is this: How much longer does Giroux, one of the most respected men in hockey, actually want to play?
At 38, and coming off a one-year, bonus-laden deal signed last summer, Giroux is probably feeling a strong case of deja vu. He's a veteran UFA coming off another disappointing first-round defeat and ready to open offseason talks with the Sens again.
From a performance standpoint, GM Steve Staios might as well just print off a duplicate of Giroux's contract from last summer, because he was almost exactly the same player.
Staios signed Giroux to a one-year, $2 million extension for the 2025–26 season, which included an additional $2.75 million in performance bonuses.
As a sidebar, Giroux scooped up all the individual bonuses, but none of the $1.75 million attached to winning playoff rounds.
He did that while doing what he always does: staying healthy, leading, and producing. Giroux, who's missed only one game in four years with Ottawa, put up 49 points this season, just one less than the season before.
He also delivered a serious plus/minus turnaround, for those of you who are still serious about that stat, going from a -8 in 2025 to a +20 this season, second-best on the team.
But before contract talks begin, Giroux has to decide for sure if he wants to keep rolling. Although, based on his recent, season-ending media availability, it's pretty clear he does.
"Yeah, I think everybody does, but it's too early to even answer that question for me," Giroux said. "I need to calm down a little bit. I'm still a little fired up about (losing) the series, and sometimes you need to take a step back and give yourself a chance just to kinda chill and then see what's next."
It wasn't a firm commitment by any stretch, but he left the door wide open.
If there's a knock on Giroux, as we watch the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs where the pace of play is off the charts, the 38-year-old isn't the fastest guy out there. But that's been true for all of his years in Ottawa, and he's managed to overcome that with his offensive production, hockey IQ, faceoff ability, defence, and leadership.
He's also built a reputation for being a beast in the gym, which has helped slow the physical punishment that time doles out to all of us. But the mental grind of the NHL is another animal altogether, and it might be some time before Giroux recharges enough on both fronts to be completely sure about his future.
"Yeah, you wake up in the morning and it's hard to wrap your head around that the season's over, and it's frustrating for sure. Definitely, it takes a long time."
In the short term, Giroux will do what he always does this time of year: spend time with his young family here in Ottawa, decompress, and book a few tee times.
But when the dust eventually settles, he's still a man who wants a Cup before he goes, and there’s still a strong sense of unfinished business in Ottawa.
"The guys in that locker room, I love spending time with those guys. They make it fun coming to the rink, and they definitely keep me young, and being around them is... I feel very lucky."
That connection can’t be overlooked. If Brady Tkachuk signs an extension here next summer, that connection with the room will be the biggest reason why. Giroux is still a key part of the leadership here, helping to guide a core that took some big steps forward as one of the best teams in the NHL from January to April.
"Yeah, I think this year we dug ourselves in a little hole early in the season. And in the last two months, we were playing playoff hockey and played some really good hockey to get into the playoffs, and it's something that we should be proud of. But sitting here right now, it's not what we had planned."
With four years now under his belt in Ottawa, Giroux was part of some Senators teams that, to put it mildly, didn't stick to their identity. So he was pleased to see this one find its swagger, sticking to the process even when results didn't go their way for a long time.
"(I liked) the way we stuck to how we wanna play, our identity. Guys didn't start doing their own things, and we just believed that the way we play, we're gonna be successful. And usually that doesn't happen."
So where does that leave things for the wily veteran?
All signs point to another one-year deal that keeps Giroux wearing the centurion crest for at least one more run. In what appears to be an Ottawa-or-nothing situation. The fit is there, his role is clear, and the motivation is certainly still there as well. As any teammate will tell you, Giroux hates losing... at anything.
The final decision will come after Giroux gets the time he needs to step back and decompress. But based on his words, his play, and his connection to the boys in that locker room, it’s hard to imagine this NHL story ending just yet.
By Steve Warne
The Hockey News
This article was first published at The Hockey News Ottawa. Check out more great Sens features from The Hockey News at the links below:
Another NHL Chance For Former Senators GM Pierre Dorion?
The Year The Senators Entered The Playoffs As The Stanley Cup Favourite
Tkachuk's Future In Ottawa Hinges On Senators Taking A Big Step Next Season
Travis Green Misses Out On Jack Adams Award Consideration
Jake Sanderson One Of Three Finalists For Lady Byng