Steve Staios Confirms Brady Tkachuk Requested A Trade Out Of Ottawa

"I'm not concerned," Staios said. "If you're alluding to the fact that you think people don't want to play in Ottawa, I don't think that's the case. I believe in this group that we have here that they're committed. (The Tkachuk case) was a unique situation. I think clearly, as you see where he was (traded) to, there's a connection there. And we did what we needed to do from our perspective."