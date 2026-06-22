The Trade Fallout: Another Deal Coming? And Who Will Replace Tkachuk As The Senators' Next Captain?

After the blockbuster Tkachuk deal, is another shoe about to drop? And who will be the next captain?
We certainly know what the water cooler conversation among Senators fans will be on Monday morning.
It will focus on the stunning news that captain Brady Tkachuk has reportedly been traded to the Florida Panthers for three first-round draft picks and a second-round selection.
For a fan base that embraced Tkachuk from the moment he arrived in Ottawa, the social media reaction has been mixed.
Some supporters are devastated to see the emotional heartbeat of the team leave town. But others have applauded the move, pointing to a season that didn't quite live up to expectations, along with some self-induced distractions that surfaced throughout the year, including attention surrounding his podcast and politics.
It will be fascinating to see whether the trade has any impact at the ticket window this summer.
But one thing is certain: the Senators are far from finished.
The next major storyline will be what Ottawa does with the collection of draft picks it now possesses. Thanks to Sunday's trade, the Senators currently own three first-round selections in Friday's NHL Draft: Florida's ninth overall pick, Tampa Bay's 25th overall pick, and their own selection at No. 32.
The organization could decide to replenish a prospect pool that has been thinned out over the past few seasons. But there's also a strong possibility that one or more of those picks become trade chips.
The Senators now have the kind of draft capital that allows them to enter conversations with rebuilding teams that they previously couldn't.
On the surface, getting only draft picks is the type of return usually received by rebuilding teams. The Senators are supposed to be in their competitive window. That's why we believe another significant move is coming.
But beyond the draft picks and potential trades, there's another question that may ultimately generate just as much debate as the Tkachuk trade and the probable flip of picks.
Who will be the next captain of the Ottawa Senators?
The most obvious candidates are Tim Stützle and Jake Sanderson.
Stützle may be the one most affected by this trade. He defers to Tkachuk the way Brady defers to his older brother Matthew.
But big brother is gone now, and Stützle will need to take a bigger role.
At just 24, Stützle is just entering his prime and represents the future of the organization. He has grown in every way since entering the league.
Sanderson presents another compelling option.
The smooth-skating defenceman has rapidly become one of the NHL's premier young blue-liners. While he may not be the loudest voice in the room, captains don't always have to be. Daniel Alfredsson wasn't. Sanderson leads through performance, and few players on the roster command more respect.
He's the type of calm, steady player that Travis Green would like his players to emulate.
Then there is Thomas Chabot.
The longest-serving active Senator has spent more than a decade with the organization. Chabot endured the darkest years of the rebuild, and has become one of the most respected veterans in the dressing room.
If the Senators want to recognize loyalty and experience, Chabot has a strong case.
The dark horse candidate may be Claude Giroux.
Assuming the pending unrestricted free agent returns, Giroux would immediately enter the conversation. He served as captain of the Philadelphia Flyers from 2012 until he was traded at the 2022 deadline and remains one of the most respected leaders in hockey.
The Senators could even decide to go without a captain for a season, as so many teams do, just to see if someone emerges naturally now that the alpha in the room is gone.
Tkachuk's departure leaves a big leadership void, but the Senators have plenty of good options to fill it. The decision will be an obvious tell about the kind of organization the Senators want to be over the next few years.
By Steve Warne
The Hockey News