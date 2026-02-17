Tim Stutzle And Team Germany March On To Face Slovakia in Olympic Quarterfinals

thehockeynews.com

20 Years Later: The Rise And Fall Of One Of The Greatest Teams In Senators History

20 years after Dominik Hasek's Olympic injury, THN's Graeme Nichols caught up with Hasek, Dany Heatley, Jason Spezza and many of the stars of the 2005-06 Ottawa Senators for a deeper look at arguably the greatest team in franchise history.