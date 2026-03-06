Trade Analysis: Will Warren Foegele Prove To Be Worth The Price For The Senators?

At the same time, the addition of Foegele could potentially afford the Senators the flexibility to move depth forwards out to recoup some of the draft capital that they have lost. Similarly, the Senators are currently playing Nick Cousins in a third-line capacity when he is probably best suited for a fourth-line role. In light of expiring contracts for players like Cousins, Lars Eller and David Perron, the opportunity to add Foegele to the mix as depth carries weight, too.