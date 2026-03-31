TSN Analyst On Linus Ullmark: 'What He Did On Saturday Was Completely Unacceptable'
Linus Ullmark's controversial decision to sit out a crucial game because he needed rest has provoked criticism.
As the Ottawa Senators prepare to take on the Florida Panthers on Tuesday night, it's not unreasonable or even sarcastic to wonder if their eight-million-dollar starting goalie will be rested enough to play or not.
On Saturday, two days after Linus Ullmark and the Ottawa Senators lost 4-3 in a shootout to the Pittsburgh Penguins, it was expected that Ullmark would start in Tampa against the Lightning. After all, their next game was still three days away.
But when game time rolled around, it was 38-year-old backup James Reimer who led the Sens onto the ice for what turned out to be a 4-2 loss to the Lightning. Reimer wasn't the reason for the loss, but not going with Ullmark seemed like a curious choice.
With no local media on the road, Sens host Jackson Starr, who's a Senators employee, asked head coach Travis Green after the game what went into the decision to start Reimer over Ullmark.
"I want to play Linus every night," Green replied. "But he needed a rest and he wasn’t available to start tonight.”
Ullmark has yet to give his account of why he didn't play, but Green's explanation that he needed a rest has had Sens Nation and the hockey world buzzing over the past two days.
Former NHL player Jeff O' Neill is never one to pull punches on his TSN Toronto radio show, Overdrive, and he certainly didn't on this story.
"What Linus Ullmark did on Saturday night was completely unacceptable," O' Neill said on Monday's show. "I know he's had his difficulties this year. His team stood by him, and the organization stood by him. This is about the team chasing the playoffs and everybody contributing.
"And he said he needed a day off in the biggest game of the year? Not buying it. It's not part of the league. You don't get to pick and choose when you wanna feel good and when you don't."
O' Neill was clearly fired up, loudly interrupting co-host Jamie McLennan, who got all of five words into his reply.
"It's hard. And I think..." McLennan began.
"You're damn right it's hard!" O Neill yelled. "When everyone else is busting their nuts, they've got defenseman out (of the lineup), and they've got kids playing back there. And everyone's dying to try to get into the playoffs, and a guy just says, 'Not tonight?' Unacceptable! Can't have it in the NHL."
O' Neill had some sympathy for Sens' head coach Travis Green and how he must be feeling when everyone else seems to be buying in and giving their all, even though most of them are banged up and running on low fuel at the end of the season.
"Travis Green has done such a great job with that Ottawa team. He's established himself as a great coach. The team has come together, and everybody is pushing. You can't have a guy who's the most important player on your team say, 'Not really feeling it tonight.'
"Can't happen in the NHL. Sorry."
The Senators face the Florida Panthers in Sunrise on Tuesday night.
Steve Warne
The Hockey News