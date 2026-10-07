Was Ridly Greig's Reverse Hit On Alex DeBrincat Dirty Or Clean?

Ottawa Senators
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Brian Bradshaw Sevald-Imagn Images
Oct 7, 2026 9:46 PMPublished Oct 7, 2026 9:46 PM
Updated Oct 7, 2026 9:52 PM
Ridly Greig's Tuesday night hit on Alex DeBrincat violated "the code," but probably not for the reason you think.
The issue of reverse hits was front and centre on Tuesday night when the Ottawa Senators took on the Detroit Red Wings. And judging by the reaction of the Detroit players, it's safe to say they're not big fans.
Late in the second period, Senators winger Ridly Greig was about to collect a loose puck in the neutral zone with former Senator Alex DeBrincat closing in behind him. But rather than simply play the puck and keep skating, Greig decided to create a little more room for himself.
Travis Green discussed his club's performance in a 5-3 win in Detroit on Tuesday (Senators YouTube).More Videos
At the last moment, he hit the brakes, dropped his shoulder and delivered a reverse hit that sent an unsuspecting DeBrincat flying.
The hit immediately touched off a skirmish involving every player on the ice. Several of the confrontations escalated into fights, but somehow, nobody received a fighting major.
Greig wasn't penalized for the hit itself, although he did emerge with two roughing minors for being punched a lot by Red Wings defenceman Ben Chiarot.
But was Greig's original hit dirty? The lines are divided.
Greig didn't throw an elbow or deliver a cross-check. He simply stopped, lowered his shoulder and initiated contact with a player who was approaching him from behind.
Depending on where the contact lands, how it's delivered, and whether the head is targeted, a reverse hit can still violate the rules.
But even when they're legal, noses are often out of joint, especially when it's thrown by a shift disturber like Greig on a top player like DeBrincat.
On one side are those who see reverse hits as a legitimate hockey play. If an opponent is coming to hit you, why shouldn't you be allowed to protect yourself and hit him first? Why should the puck carrier automatically have to accept whatever physical punishment is coming his way?
And if a defender is charging in recklessly, hoping to drive someone through the glass, perhaps he's due for a good reverse hit to slow him the hell down out there.
But there's another side to the argument.
A reverse hit can also look an awful lot like a sneak attack.
The defending player is generally expecting the puck carrier to do one of three things: skate with the puck, pass it or shoot it. He might anticipate the puck carrier bracing for contact, but he isn't necessarily expecting that player to suddenly stop playing the puck and deliver a hit of his own.
There's also an important distinction between a defender charging in recklessly, trying to do damage, and one who's simply applying pressure, trying to force a turnover.
Does the latter deserve to be flattened? It's a bit like ramming into someone who's just jamming on his brakes on the Queensway.
That's why some observers have described certain reverse hits as predatory. The puck carrier knows exactly where the opponent is, knows he's vulnerable, and deliberately creates a collision that the other player has little opportunity to prepare for.
Others would argue that's simply the nature of a contact sport.
Hockey players are constantly told to keep their heads on a swivel, be aware of their surroundings and expect contact. Why should those responsibilities disappear when you're chasing the puck instead of carrying it?
It's kind of a double standard.
From the Sens' perspective, Greig made a smart, physical play to protect himself and the puck. From Detroit's perspective, DeBrincat was blindsided by a known agitator who unexpectedly turned from puck carrier into aggressor.
As a sidebar, there didn't seem to be much love lost between DeBrincat and his former Sens teammates. It's almost like they don't have much time these days for players who didn't want to be here.
Shocker.
Maybe reverse hits are part of the game now, a reminder that the player with the puck isn't defenceless prey anymore. They don't always have to be the one absorbing the punishment.
Or maybe it deserves a closer look by the league.
Or maybe we can just file this away under the relatively new, unwritten hockey rule that drives a lot of fans crazy: that every big hit on any teammate must be avenged, whether it's clean or not.
By Steve Warne
The Hockey News Ottawa
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