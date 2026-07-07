What The...??? Daniel Alfredsson Joins The Toronto Maple Leafs
The Senators Hall of Famer stunned the hockey world Tuesday by joining his former rivals. Reunited with Mats Sundin, Alfredsson crosses the Battle of Ontario lines to become a coach in Toronto.
This has not been the best of summers for Ottawa Senators fans.
Just over two weeks after the Senators traded away one beloved captain, another beloved former captain is leaving the team.
In what sounds like a ridiculous, far-fetched April Fool's joke, Daniel Alfredson is joining the Toronto Maple Leafs.
Alfredsson will be Toronto's new associate head coach under Jim Hiller.
This bombshell is likely the work of Mats Sundin, who just returned to the Leafs organization as their Senior Executive Advisor of Hockey Operations. It’s not just a token position either. Sundin and his family have moved to Toronto for the job.
While Sundin and Alfredsson had their battles on the ice, they remained good friends off it. Four years ago, when Alfredsson entered the Hockey Hall of Fame, it was Sundin who handed Alfredsson his Hall of Fame plaque at the end of Alfredsson’s speech. He even thanked Sundin in his speech for being a mentor.
From a PR perspective, the timing couldn't be worse for the Senators.
Fans were just getting their heads around the Brady Tkachuk exit, and got some good news on Monday night with the reported return of Claude Giroux.
And now this.
Sure, Alfredsson had some troubles with the franchise in his sunset years, but fans always chalked that up to the volatile Eugene Melnyk years. Things seemed different now under new ownership.
But all things considered, Michael Andlauer took Tuesday's news in stride.
"One of the first moves we made after taking over the franchise was bringing Daniel Alfredsson back into the fold as an assistant coach in December of 2023," Andlauer said in a prepared statement. "I quickly learned that Alfie embodied all the characteristics of what it meant to be an Ottawa Senator.
"While I wish he wasn't joining an arch-rival, Alfie is forever an Ottawa Senator, and the door will always be open for his return. He has done so much for our organization and community, and he has my full respect."
In theory, how can you not respect an NHL assistant coach for moving on so that he can better himself? But Sens fans are asking, with 30 other options, did it have to be Toronto?
Even Leaf fans probably can't believe it. They literally booed him every time he touched the puck and even referred to him as Krusty the Clown during his mop-top era.
This one stings for Sens fans. The best player in franchise history, Ottawa's field general in the great Battles of Ontario, just crossed the battle lines to go and fight for the enemy.
Yes, the Church of Alfie will survive in Ottawa. He will always be a legend here. But for making this decision, nobody's going to "Praise Alfie" anytime soon.
By Steve Warne
The Hockey News
This article was first published on The Hockey News Ottawa Senators site. For full coverage of the Senators, check out one of the latest headlines below:
Report: Sens Players Grew Tired Of The Noise Around Tkachuk, Including His Podcast
Former Senators Defenseman Signs In Colorado Where His Dad Won A Stanley Cup
The Curious Case Of Claude Giroux And Ottawa's Quiet Start To Free Agency
After Seven Years With The Sens, Mads Sogaard Signs With Division Rival