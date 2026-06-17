Will Senators Enforcer Kurtis MacDermid Be Back With Ottawa Next Season?

The veteran heavyweight barely played in the second half of last season, leading to speculation about his future in Ottawa.
When the NHL's summer buyout window opens, it's only natural for NHL fans to take a good, hard look at their team's roster and wonder if there are any buyout candidates.
Honestly, while engaging in this exercise, no one on the roster really jumped out at me. But then I saw this X post from John Rodenburg at TSN 1200 radio, which carries Senators games in Ottawa.
Poor ol' Kurtis MacDermid, suddenly out here catching strays on a sunny June morning. So let's examine this particular buyout idea about MacD, and whether I'm lovin' it.
The Senators, from players to coaches to management, have been wide open about their fondness for MacDermid. Back in November, Sens head coach Travis Green shoehorned MacDermid's name into a conversation with the media.
"I've liked that line with Eller, MacDermid and Zetterlund in different ways," Green said. "I know there's been a little talk about Dermi being in the lineup. We're 4-1-1 with McDermid in the lineup. And I don't know if there's been any talk about that.
"He brings an element that is hard to find, but he also understands that he might not play that much some nights."
Green pointed to the flexibility that brings, allowing him to give extra shifts to some of his top forwards without anyone's nose being out of joint.
"We've scored two goals by being able to put Drake Batherson or someone else out with that line. They scored a big goal against Calgary and scored one in Montreal the other night."
When asked how MacDermid directly impacts the lineup, Green drove home the obvious point about toughness. At 6-foot-5, 233 pounds, the guy is a handful.
"People know who's tough in the league and who's not," Green said. "He's a great teammate, he's great in the locker room, and he understands his role. And we've played some hard teams that are known for being tough as well."
But while Green said he values MacDermid, his actions told a different tale. From Dec. 29 onward, Kurtis MacDermid was a healthy scratch for all but three games.
MacDermid's cap hit is $1.15 million for next season, which certainly isn't breaking the bank or preventing the Senators from doing other things. While I do appreciate an enforcer in my lineup, if they're not going to use him, it does seem like an unnecessary investment.
Having said that, if the Senators decide this summer that it's time to move on from MacDermid, I'm not convinced a buyout would be necessary. Chances are there's still a GM somewhere who values the edge, swagger, and intimidation factor he brings, just as Steve Staios did when he brought him to Ottawa last fall.
By Steve Warne
The Hockey News