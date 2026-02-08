Your Handy Guide To Current And Former Ottawa Senators Competing At Winter Olympics

The men’s hockey tournament at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy gets underway next week, with preliminary games opening Wednesday in a 12-team field that features a strong Ottawa Senators flavour.
Between current and former Senators, the Ottawa connections will be scattered all across this event. Here’s a country-by-country look at the current and former Senators set to take part in the 2026 Olympic men’s hockey tournament in Italy.
Canada’s roster includes a familiar and popular former Senator in Mark Stone, who now captains the Vegas Golden Knights. Stone spent several seasons in Ottawa and remains one of the most respected two-way forwards to ever wear a Senators jersey.
Now in the seventh year of his eight-year contract in Vegas, the former Senators regime gravely miscalculated how much good hockey Stone still had left in the tank and then made a horrible trade.
Czechia’s roster features two former Senators forwards in Filip Chlapik and Dominik Kubalik. Chlapik came through Ottawa’s system and saw 57 NHL games with the club before returning to Europe, while Kubalik spent the entire 2023-24 season here, arriving in the Alex DeBrincat deal.
Veteran centre Lars Eller, a current Senator, brings extensive experience. He's the first Danish player to win the Stanley Cup (2018) and the first to play 1,000 NHL games.
He’s joined by Mads Søgaard, the towering goaltender from the Belleville Senators. With the Danes likely to be outmatched in most games, NHL veteran Freddy Andersen is expected to handle most of the work for the Danes.
Finland’s roster also includes a blend of current and former Senators. Defenceman Nikolas Matinpalo can't get in Ottawa's lineup these days, but he earned his place with the Finns through steady play.
Former Senators goaltender Joonas Korpisalo was named to Finland's team as an injury replacement. It's hard to fully describe him as a former Senator since the Sens are still paying him $1 million a year.
France will feature former Ottawa forward Stéphane Da Costa, who spent time in the Senators organization earlier in his career. After taking his NHL shot, playing 47 games in Ottawa spread over four seasons, the 37-year-old Da Costa has been a KHL star for most of the past decade, and the French will once again lean on him for scoring and leadership.
Germany’s Olympic hopes will heavily involve current Ottawa star Tim Stützle. One of the NHL's most dynamic offensive players, Stützle is expected to be a focal point for the Germans and one of the most exciting players to watch throughout the tournament. Germany has enough star power at the top of their lineup to be troublesome by going to a short bench in this short tournament.
Forwards Rūdolfs Balcers and Kaspars Daugaviņš, along with defenseman Kristiāns Rubīns, all have Ottawa Senators ties. Rubins was drafted by Ottawa but never played, though he did get into three NHL games with Toronto. Latvia has built a reputation for its loud, partying fan base and being a difficult opponent in short tournaments, and its Ottawa contingent will play major roles.
As former first-rounders, centre Mika Zibanejad and defenceman Erik Karlsson both spent their formative years in Ottawa before continuing their careers elsewhere. In goal, Filip Gustavsson could see significant action as the Swedes aim for a medal.
Former Senators training camp attendee Pius Suter will skate for Switzerland. Now an established NHL pro in St. Louis, Suter should be a top player on a Swiss team that always impresses and continues to close the gap on the traditional hockey powers.
Team USA will feature two cornerstone pieces from the current Sens roster. Captain Brady Tkachuk brings his trademark physicality and leadership, while defenceman Jake Sanderson has quickly emerged as one of the NHL’s premier young blueliners. Both were expected to play major roles as the Americans pursue Olympic gold.
With current and former Senators at the Olympics totalling 16, their impact on the 2026 Olympic men’s hockey tournament will be impossible to miss.
Steve Warne
The Hockey News
