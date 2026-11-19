Ottawa Senators
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Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
Nov 19, 2026 10:54 PMPublished Nov 19, 2026 10:54 PM
The Senators goaltender has won 10 of his first 11 games, posting even better numbers than he did to begin his Vezina Trophy-winning season in Boston.
The Senators are getting the very best version of Linus Ullmark right now, and when you’re talking about the 2023 Vezina winner, that's saying something.
Ullmark continued his fantastic start to the 2026-27 season on Tuesday night, picking up his 10th victory in a win over the Winnipeg Jets.
THN's Steve Warne and Gregg Kennedy discuss the idea of load management for Sens goalie Linus Ullmark.More Videos
It took him just 11 games to reach double digits in wins, making him one of only three NHL goaltenders to reach 10 wins in 11 games or fewer. The others are Carolina’s Pyotr Kochetkov (10-0-0 in first 10 games) and Edmonton’s Devon Levi (10-1-0), the former junior star with the Carleton Place Canadians.
All three goalies play behind top teams, but as far as personal records go, Ullmark hasn’t had nearly the run support that Kochetkov and Levi have. Edmonton and Carolina are not only the NHL’s best two teams, but they’re the two highest-scoring teams in goals per game.
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The Canes are first at a ridiculous 4.14 goals per game. The Oilers are next at 3.96. The Sens are 17th at 3.09, more than a goal behind the defending champs.
One of these things is not like the other.
So Ullmark isn’t riding his teammates’ offensive coattails, and his individual numbers are every bit as impressive as his win-loss record.
Ullmark currently leads the entire NHL in both goals-against average (1.42) and save percentage (.940). At five-on-five, he's been even better.
His .960 save percentage at even strength is also the best in the league, and he's the only NHL goaltender currently above .950 in that category.
Perhaps the most impressive part of Ullmark's start is that it's actually better than the beginning of his 2022-23 season with the Boston Bruins. That year, Ullmark won the Vezina Trophy as the NHL's top goaltender, finishing with a spectacular 40-6-1 record, a 1.89 goals-against average and a .938 save percentage.
He won nine of his first 11 games that season. This year, he's already won 10, inspiring the Sens media relations team to coin the nickname, "Linsanity" in their game notes.
It's also a far cry from where Ullmark was at this point last season.
Through his first 12 appearances in 2025-26, Ullmark had a record of 5-4-3. Even more concerning was his inconsistency from game to game. He managed a save percentage of .900 or better in just four of those 12 outings.
This season, the Senators are getting the kind of goaltending that can cover up mistakes, preserve narrow leads, and turn otherwise ordinary performances into victories.
It's been a major factor in keeping the club near the top of the Eastern standings.
How much is too much?
But while the Senators are understandably thrilled with what they're getting from their number one goaltender, there's an interesting question developing about how they should handle his workload going forward.
For all his brilliance in the 2026 calendar year, Ullmark has also had a history of missing games, including another injury absence earlier this season.
That makes his workload something worth monitoring as the Senators move deeper into the schedule. Rather than waiting for Ullmark to show signs of fatigue or discomfort, why not build some additional rest into his schedule as a matter of good practice?
Even when he's perfectly healthy.
Even when he says he's feeling great.
And even when he's playing so well that taking him out of the net seems almost unthinkable.
It's not about questioning Ullmark's conditioning or durability. It's about recognizing the history of the player and doing everything possible to keep him healthy and effective for the long haul.
It's possible the Senators are starting to lean into that idea on Thursday night by giving Sam Ersson the start, even though Ullmark has had plenty of time to rest and recover from Tuesday's start.
Ersson made the decision easy.
Not only does he likely want a piece of the team that traded him away after eight years in the organization, he's been really good. Ersson has picked up a point in five straight appearances (3-0-2, .925 SV%, 1.80 GAA since Oct. 29).
Giving Ullmark a breather isn't just load management 101; it's deploying a hot backup.
It's easy to get caught up in the micro. But the club isn't just trying to win games in November. This whole thing is about the macro. They're hoping to make some serious noise in the spring, not three-peat as first-round victims.
And if Ullmark can maintain anything close to his current level of play, he'll give them a chance to do exactly that.
By Steve Warne
The Hockey News Ottawa
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