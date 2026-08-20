Logo
Ottawa SenatorsOttawa Senators

Sens Nation Podcast: If Batherson Wants Eight Years, Time Is Running Out

SteveWarneMedia@THN profile imagefeatured creator badge
Steve Warne
Updated Aug 20, 2026, 22:10
featured
1
9h

As CBA deadlines loom, the crew debates Drake Batherson’s reported ask for an eight-year extension and how a 2020 NHL redraft would see the Senators lose their best two players but still come away with two fine replacements.

In this episode of Sens Nation, the official Ottawa Senators podcast of The Hockey News, Drake Batherson reportedly wants the maximum eight-year commitment from the  Senators, and with the NHL’s new CBA rules looming, there's suddenly an important early bird deadline.

Steve and Gregg discuss what Batherson could command, the idea of paying him into his late 30s, and whether his desire to make Ottawa his long-term home should put him in the conversation to become the Senators’ next captain.

Plus, The Hockey News redrafts the 2020 NHL Draft and Jake Sanderson and Tim Stützle go 1-2. What would Ottawa’s incredible 2020 draft look like if it were held again today, and in this fictional exercise, who would they now get at 3rd and 5th overall?

The guys also debate whether the Senators have enough scoring, they disagree strongly on whether Alexis Lafrenière could be a worthwhile target, and where Ridly Greig and Warren Foegele fit in the lineup.

Plus, we answer our first listener voicemail about the timeline for a new Senators arena at LeBreton Flats and discuss Chris Neil’s interesting comments about Brady Tkachuk’s new role in Florida.

Thanks for watching and listening to the Sens Nation Podcast!

00:00 Welcome to Sens Nation

04:15 Sanderson Goes No. 1 in a 2020 NHL Redraft

08:10 Would the Senators Take a Chance on Alexis Lafrenière?

13:50 Do the Senators Have Enough Goal Scoring?

17:35 Drake Batherson Wants an Eight-Year Deal

22:25 Should Batherson Be in the Captaincy Conversation?

28:15 Voicemail: When Will the New Senators Arena Actually Open?

34:30 Chris Neil on Brady Tkachuk’s Role in Florida

39:55 How Will Tkachuk Fit With the Panthers?

44:05 Is Ridly Greig Overrated?

47:15 Could Warren Foegele Get a Shot on the Top Line?

49:30 Listener Comments & Wrap-Up

Shows
1
Comments
anonymous profile image
Powered by RoundtableBuilt on infrastructure designed for real-time media. Learn more at RTB.io.© Roundtable 2026. By using this site you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy