Sens Nation Podcast: If Batherson Wants Eight Years, Time Is Running Out
Steve WarneUpdated Aug 20, 2026, 22:10featured
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As CBA deadlines loom, the crew debates Drake Batherson’s reported ask for an eight-year extension and how a 2020 NHL redraft would see the Senators lose their best two players but still come away with two fine replacements.
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