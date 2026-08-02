Sens Nation Podcast: Travis Green and Jordan Spence Open Up About Tkachuk Exit
In this episode of Sens Nation, The Hockey News' Ottawa Senators Podcast, Travis Green is asked about the captain’s departure. We analyze Macklin Celebrini’s massive contract and Charlie McAvoy’s high praise for defenseman Jake Sanderson.
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