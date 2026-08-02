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Sens Nation Podcast: Travis Green and Jordan Spence Open Up About Tkachuk Exit

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Steve Warne
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36m
Updated Aug 2, 2026, 01:07

In this episode of Sens Nation, The Hockey News' Ottawa Senators Podcast, Travis Green is asked about the captain’s departure. We analyze Macklin Celebrini’s massive contract and Charlie McAvoy’s high praise for defenseman Jake Sanderson.

In this episode, Gregg and I discuss Travis Green speaking publicly about Brady Tkachuk's departure, admitting he was "a little bit mad" about the captain's decision to leave Ottawa. We also get into whether Jordan Spence is right when he says Tkachuk's exit could actually make the Senators a better team.

Out of the gate, we dive into the blockbuster contract signed by Macklin Celebrini in San Jose. At just 20 years old, Celebrini lands a five-year deal worth $18.8 million per season. What does that mean for the next wave of NHL stars, and just how fortunate are the Senators that Tim Stützle and Jake Sanderson agreed to sign long-term extensions before salaries exploded?

Speaking of Sanderson, Boston Bruins star Charlie McAvoy had some glowing praise for Ottawa's No. 1 defenceman on the Wingmen Podcast.

Also on this episode:

🏒 Former Senator Colin White gets another NHL opportunity with the New Jersey Devils.

🏒 Senators prospect Lucas Beckman takes another step toward representing Canada at the World Juniors by earning an invitation to the World Junior Summer Showcase.

🏒 The Columbus Blue Jackets make another disappointing decision for hockey fans by eliminating a separate radio broadcast in favour of simply simulcasting the television feed.

By Steve Warne
The Hockey News 

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