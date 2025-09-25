Flyers Preseason Game 3 Preview: York, Konecny, and a Closer Look at What’s Taking Shape

The Philadelphia Flyers are still only in the early stages of preseason, but the puzzle pieces are already starting to shift into place.

Tonight, in Hershey, against the Washington Capitals, a new set of combinations will be on display, with two notable storylines driving the intrigue: the preseason debuts of Travis Konecny and Cam York, and the ongoing evaluation of the team’s goaltending rotation.

Add in a renewed emphasis on the power play and a glimpse at how Rick Tocchet’s systems translate in another live setting, and this is more than just another tune-up—it’s an important checkpoint.

Konecny’s Edge, York’s Responsibility

The Flyers have been careful about easing some of their top names into preseason action, but the arrival of both Konecny and York adds weight to tonight’s lineup.

These are two players who represent very different kinds of stability: Konecny as the fiery, pace-driving forward who sets the emotional temperature of games, and York as the poised, cerebral defenseman whose growth is central to the team’s long-term outlook.

For Tocchet, this is about more than just conditioning. He wants to see York run a power play unit with authority, something that was never fully entrusted to him last season.

“For those guys, especially York—I thought he’s had a really good camp," Tocchet said on Thursday. "I know he hasn’t played and he wants to play, but I want to see him come in at that blue line, run the powerplay. If you make a mistake, you make a mistake…I want him to take control of whatever the play is. And I’ve seen that in practice.”

That’s not just encouragement—it’s a challenge. The Flyers need York to play with presence, to carry himself like the No. 1 defenseman they believe he can become. Preseason isn’t the place to shrink into safe decisions; it’s the place to expand his game.

Konecny, meanwhile, is less of a question mark but no less important. He already has Tocchet’s trust.

“I know TK from the Four Nations and spent some time with him at the [Olympic] orientation for Canada,” Tocchet said. “For him, I know the way he plays. I want him to just get his touches. I’m not really worried about him. There’s some things that he wants, that he’s asked a lot of questions on.”

That word—touches—matters. For a player like Konecny, these games aren’t about effort (which is always a given), but about rhythm. He’s at his best when the puck seems glued to his stick and his motor drags opponents into uncomfortable spots. A preseason game in September isn’t about setting personal scoring records, but it’s about building the cadence of a season.

A Fresh Look at the Power Play

We don’t need to relitigate the Flyers’ power play struggles—it’s been a storyline for years. What matters now is how Tocchet and his staff are attempting to reshape it.

Too often in the past, the Flyers’ man advantage has looked predictable: static puck movement, forced shots from the perimeter, and little creativity. York was constantly kept at arm's length when it came to opportunities to QB the man advantage, despite arguably being the most qualified candidate for the job.

Tocchet wants a different feel. The message to players has been clear: don’t just move the puck around—own your role, dictate the pace, and trust the structure.

York’s ability to run a unit at the blue line is central to that. He has the vision to keep plays alive and the calm to make the right decision under pressure. Whether or not the results show up immediately isn’t the point. What matters is whether the Flyers can finally generate a power play identity built on movement, decisiveness, and accountability.

Vladar, Kolosov, and the Goaltending Picture

The Flyers’ crease remains one of the most fascinating camp battles, and tonight adds a new wrinkle. Dan Vladar will make his preseason debut, albeit for just a single period. That’s deliberate. “For Vladar, same thing. He’s only going to play one period, but there’s a method to our madness,” Tocchet explained. “He knows he’s going to get one period to work on his technical part, then [goaltending coach Kim Dillabaugh] will have him after to work on his stuff.”

For a goalie new to the organization, this is less about results and more about integration. How does Vladar track pucks behind a defense that’s still learning its system? How clean is his rebound control? How comfortable is he directing traffic in front of him? These are the details that will matter more than the scoreboard.

Meanwhile, Aleksei Kolosov continues to earn meaningful reps. The 23-year-old is far from a finished product, but his calmness and raw ability are growing harder to ignore this preseason. Every period he plays with poise makes it harder to dismiss him as simply a project. The Flyers are clearly giving him every opportunity to show he belongs in the conversation—not just as part of the future, but as someone who could accelerate into a role sooner than expected.

What It Means

The Flyers are still weeks away from meaningful hockey, but nights like this matter. They matter for York, who needs to step into the spotlight as a leader on the back end. They matter for Konecny, who sets a tone that often ripples through the lineup. They matter for Vladar and Kolosov, each trying to carve out their place in an uncertain crease.

And they matter for Tocchet, who is still learning how this roster fits his vision. Systems don’t stick overnight. But each preseason game is a brushstroke, adding more definition to what the 2025–26 Flyers are trying to become.