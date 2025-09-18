Ex-Flyers Forward Could Receive Big Opportunity After Latest Lightning Injury

Former Philadelphia Flyers forward Jakob Pelletier could be in for a breakout season after the latest Tampa Bay Lightning injury update.

On Wednesday, Lightning GM Julien Brisebois announced that top forward Nick Paul recently underwent surgery to address an upper-body injury and will be out until November, creating a rather sizable hole in the team's lineup.

That creates a big opportunity for Pelletier, 24, who joined the Lightning from the Flyers on the second day of free agency on July 2 on a three-year pact.

The former first-round pick somewhat managed to establish himself as an NHL regular last season, appearing in 49 games between the Flyers and Calgary Flames and scoring seven goals, 12 assists, and 19 points.

Pelletier will still need to prove himself as an undersized 5-foot-10 winger, but, historically, he's always produced offense at a solid rate relative to his limited role as a bottom-six forward.

Flyers Letting Jakob Pelletier Go Was a Clear Mistake

The Philadelphia Flyers have lost one of their most effective players from the end of this past season in Jakob Pelletier for no good reason.

The 24-year-old should again be an NHL regular as long as Paul is out, and he could push for a larger role in a training camp battle with former Toronto Maple Leafs forward and fellow offseason newcomer Pontus Holmberg, who signed a two-year, $3.1 million contract with the Lightning on July 1.

Pelletier has been counted out before, including as recently as his short stint in Philadelphia with the Flyers, and he should be extra motivated this time around knowing an important role is available for the taking.

After all, the Flyers were open to keeping him, but he chose to sign elsewhere for the opportunity, and now he'll get it early into his three-year contract.