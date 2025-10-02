Ex-Flyers Goalie Carter Hart Reportedly Likely to Join Western Conference Contender

According to a report, former Philadelphia Flyers goalie Carter Hart is rapidly gaining momentum to sign with a top Western Conference contender in the coming days.

On Wednesday, The Athletic NHL insider Chris Johnston reported that Hart, 27, is the closest of the recently acquitted Hockey Canada players to signing a new contract and resuming his playing career in the NHL.

The Vegas Golden Knights, according to Johnston's sources, are a near lock to sign the former Flyers goalie to a deal.

"Hart appears closest to signing a contract, with the Vegas Golden Knights almost certain to be the eventual destination for the 27-year-old goaltender, according to league sources," Johnston wrote for The Athletic. "Hart received interest from multiple NHL teams and is drawn to the opportunity to play for a contender in a situation where he’d likely end up sharing the crease with Adin Hill."

The 27-year-old Hart was found not guilty of the sexual assault charge levied against him on July 24 and has since been reinstated by the NHL, though it should be noted that he, along with the other four players involved in the Hockey Canada trial, are suspended until Dec. 1.

Hart was eligible to sign a contract with a new team as of Wednesday, though it will not be officially registered until Oct. 15.

Previously, it was reported, then confirmed by the Flyers themselves, that a reunion in Philadelphia would not be in the cards.

Hart last played an NHL game on Jan. 20, 2024, when he ceded five goals on 15 shots and was replaced by Sam Ersson in a 7-4 loss to the Colorado Avalanche.