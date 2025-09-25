Ex-Flyers Goalie Quietly Dominating NHL Preseason

It may only be two games of NHL preseason action, but this former Philadelphia Flyers goalie has been dominant in limited ice time.

Ex-Flyers goalie Ivan Fedotov, who was traded to the Columbus Blue Jackets for a 2026 sixth-round pick back on Sept. 14, has been nearly perfect in parts of two preseason games for his new club.

Fedotov, 28, made his Blue Jackets debut against the St. Louis Blues on Sept. 21, starting the game and playing two full periods.

Across 40 minutes, the former Flyers draft pick stopped 14 of 15 shots (.933) and was credited with the win, as he was still in the game when the game-winning goal was scored by forward Luca Del Bel Belluz.

Two days later, on Sept. 23 against the Buffalo Sabres, Fedotov put together another masterclass, starting for the Blue Jackets again and making 24 saves on 25 shots (.960) in 40 minutes across two periods.

Overall, Fedotov earned one 4-1 win over the Blues, partook in a narrow 2-1 loss to Buffalo, and stopped a total of 38 shots on 40 attempts in four periods of action (.950).

Again, it is preseason, and Fedotov has shown these flashes in a Flyers uniform before without backing it up with any kind of consistency.

As for the Flyers, they've enjoyed some solid performances from Aleksei Kolosov in their two exhibition games so far, and newcomer Dan Vladar has yet to take the ice for the Flyers in the preseason.

But, if Fedotov can continue this scintillating run of form, this might be a conversation worth revisiting in the near future.