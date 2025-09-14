Flyers Trade Ivan Fedotov to Blue Jackets, Create Huge Cap Space

After just one full NHL season, the Philadelphia Flyers have traded goalie Ivan Fedotov to the Columbus Blue Jackets for a 2026 sixth-round pick.

Fedotov, 28, was the odd man out in Philadelphia after the Flyers had gone out and signed goalie Dan Vladar in free agency to back up incumbent starter Sam Ersson.

By moving on from the once-promising 6-foot-8 Russian, the Flyers save a whopping $3.275 million in cap space, preventing any potential future issues that could arise due to injury, for example.

Fedotov played 26 games for the Flyers last season, starting 24 and posting a 6-13-4 record, a 3.15 GAA, and a .880 save percentage.

Report: Carter Hart Will Choose New NHL Team Soon, Flyers Reunion Unlikely

According to a report, former Flyers goalie Carter Hart is nearing a return to the NHL, but that return isn't expected to be in Philadelphia.

After joining the Flyers and leaving KHL outfit CSKA Moscow in 2023-24, Fedotov went 0-1-1 in three appearances with a 4.95 GAA and .811 save percentage, starting strong in his debut but faltering in his next two matches.

Fedotov's last win as a Flyer came on March 31 against the Nashville Predators, saving 28 of 29 shots (.955) in a narrow 2-1 victory.

The Flyers now have $2.695 million in cap space, according to PuckPedia, and figure to go into the season with a goalie depth of Ersson, Vladar, Carson Bjarnason, and Aleksei Kolosov.