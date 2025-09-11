Flyers Decline to Comment on Potential Carter Hart Reunion

In spite of recent reports, the Philadelphia Flyers are not prepared to comment on any potential reunion with or interest in former goalie Carter Hart.

On Wednesday, during their state of the franchise press conference, Flyers president Keith Jones and governor Dan Hilferty fielded questions on all things Flyers.

Hart, 27, was recently acquitted of sexual assault and is a free agent, though the NHL has not officially reinstated him or the other four players involved in the Hockey Canada trial in London, Ontario.

That's about as much as the Flyers know, too, despite a recent report that claimed they were one of many teams interested in the veteran goalie.

"Well, at this point, we're going to make no comment on that situation. The NHL's made it clear that they'll speak first. But, right now, we're not prepared to comment at all about the Carter Hart situation," Hilferty said. "The NHL has told us they are running the show."

Hilferty and Jones were specifically asked as to whether they would consider inquiring on Hart and if the Flyers were allowed to talk to their former player if reinstated, but Hilferty, with the answer quoted above, shut those questions down as reasonably as possible.

Flyers: Where Is Egor Zavragin?

Top Philadelphia Flyers goalie prospect Egor Zavragin has yet to play for his KHL club, SKA St. Petersburg, in the early goings of the 2025-26 season.

The Flyers already have a bit of a logjam working in goal anyway, with Sam Ersson and Dan Vladar expected to be the two main netminders on the NHL roster and Aleksei Kolosov and Ivan Fedotov working in behind them.

Plus, Hart is nearly two years removed from his last competitive hockey game and NHL appearance at this point, so any potential reunion, which already lies in the hands of the NHL, is not going to be straightforward.

Until the NHL makes its decision, the show will go on in Philadelphia, with Vladar debuting for the Flyers imminently and Ersson hoping for a return to form.