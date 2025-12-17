Flyers Defense Gets Big Boost at Crucial Moment

The Philadelphia Flyers are about to get a huge boost at time when they may have needed it the absolute most.

Losers of three straight, all in overtime and the shootout, the Flyers announced Tuesday that veteran defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen, at long last, has been activated from injured reserve, ending a nine-month absence due to a ruptured triceps.

Ristolainen, 31, has not played an NHL game for the Flyers since a 5-2 loss to the Ottawa Senators back on March 11, but his return against the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday night will put an end to his 280 days between games.

In a corresponding transaction to make the necessary roster spot, the Flyers assigned defenseman Ty Murchison, who played very well in a brief two-game cameo at the NHL level, to the AHL Lehigh Valley Phantoms.

Did Quinn Hughes Diss Flyers for Big Trade Dud?

Quinn Hughes has been connected to the <a href="https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/philadelphia-flyers">Philadelphia Flyers</a> ever since Rick Tocchet took over as head coach, and there's a chance the superstar defenseman is miffed a reunion didn't take place.

The burly 6-foot-4 Ristolainen was playing some of the best overall hockey of his career for the Flyers under John Tortorella last season, scoring four goals, 15 assists, and 19 points in 63 games to the tune of a +3 rating and an average ice time of 20:31 - his most under Tortorella in his three seasons as head coach.

How Ristolainen fares transitioning to his third full-time head coach in five seasons with the Philadelphia Flyers remains to be seen, but if the Finn can return to the form Tortorella and Brad Shaw coached him to in the previous two seasons, the Flyers will be in for a real treat as they continue their playoff push into the winter.