Flyers' Egor Zavragin Hasn't Established Himself as a KHL Regular... Yet

Despite a strong rookie season in 2024-25, top Philadelphia Flyers prospect Egor Zavragin still hasn't established himself as a true KHL regular for SKA St. Petersburg.

Zavragin, 20, made his 2025-26 season debut Friday against Dinamo Minsk, Aleksei Kolosov's old club, stopping 34 of 36 shots (.944) in a 3-2 comeback victory.

And, despite that win, and despite the previous season, the Flyers prospect's role on SKA under new head coach Igor Larionov has not been decided yet.

"Egor had a fantastic game; the goals he missed weren't his fault. Plesha [Artemi Pleshkov] has a minor injury that happened yesterday in practice. I hope it's not serious; he's out for two or three days, and then we'll see," Larionov told Championat after the game.

"We have a season for that; we need to look at everyone in the lineup. We've talked about three goalies, and we said from the start that these guys have been growing up with us, going through trials. It's too early to say who's first, second, or third. [Sergei Ivanov] played for VMF today; we gave him some practice. But he's in the lineup, and I have no doubt he'll be with us in the next game."

Flyers: Where Is Egor Zavragin?

Zavragin had a period at the very start of the season where he was behind both Ivanov and Pleshkov, until Ivanov got crushed in his start against the Shanghai Dragons on Sept. 6, allowing six goals on 20 shots.

Zavragin's first KHL start of the season his encouraging progress, no doubt, but Larionov knows what he's doing and is being careful to commit to anyone in goal long-term.

The Flyers and Flyers fans would certainly like to see the 2023 third-round pick take the reins as he did last year under Roman Rotenberg, and while we might now be trending towards that direction, we must also keep in mind that Zavragin only turned 20 years old on Aug. 23.

He, like fellow Flyers prospect Jett Luchanko, is a late birthday, and that gives him more developmental runway than some of his peers.

Perspective is key, but Zavragin is on his way towards gaining the trust of Larionov so long as he can remain consistent and reliable in Russia's top hockey league.