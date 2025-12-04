Flyers Get Positive Injury Update on Top Defenseman

Injuries are piling up for the Philadelphia Flyers at a difficult time of the season, but, fortunately, the latest update from the team tells us one of them isn't believed to be serious.

On Wednesday night, first-pairing defenseman Cam York left the Flyers' game against the Buffalo Sabres with an undisclosed injury, later revealed by the Flyers to be an upper-body ailment.

York, 24, had absorbed a high, late hit from Sabres forward Jason Zucker, and remained in the game until the end of the third period.

After getting involved in the scrum that ensued from Rasmus Dahlin's boarding of Flyers teammate Trevor Zegras, York did not return and had played only 10:37, including 2:39 shorthanded, up to that point.

According to the Flyers, though, York is only day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

Flyers Officially Decide on Tyson Foerster Injury Replacements

The <a href="https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/philadelphia-flyers">Philadelphia Flyers</a> are set to be without top forward Tyson Foerster for at least two months, and with the injury confirmed, Foerster's two injury replacements have already been selected.

The 6-foot defender, alongside partner Travis Sanheim, were both absent from Thursday's practice, according to attending reporters.

The latter is believed to have gotten a maintenance day.

York already missed time at the beginning of the season after getting injured playing against the New Jersey Devils in the preseason on top of missing 16 games last season.

At this time, it would be unreasonable to expect York to miss any games for the Flyers, but if he does, expect Emil Andrae to press for a greater role behind Sanheim, and expect Egor Zamula to re-establish himself as a regular in the lineup.