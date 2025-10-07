Flyers to Begin New Season Without Key Defender

In a somewhat surprising injury update, the Philadelphia Flyers are going to be without one of their top defensemen to start the 2025-26 regular season.

On Monday night, the Flyers announced their opening night roster, which features all the popular names you'd expect.

However, defenseman Cam York was placed on injured reserve, allowing veteran defenseman Dennis Gilbert, who was waived during Saturday's 4-3 preseason shootout win over the New Jersey Devils, to remain on the NHL roster.

Aside from York, Rasmus Ristolainen, Oliver Bonk, and Ethan Samson were each listed as injured non-roster players.

York, 24, played a team-leading (tied with Travis Sanheim) 25:28 against the Devils on Saturday, but received treatment after the game.

Because York is on injured reserve, he must miss a minimum of seven days, which rules him out for the first three games of the season: Florida away, Carolina away, and Florida home.

Dubiously, Emil Andrae was not re-called from the AHL Lehigh Valley Phantoms to fill the void left by York, leaving power play opportunities to Sanheim and Jamie Drysdale, as well as, potentially, Egor Zamula.

After playing in all 82 games in the 2023-24 season, albeit while not at 100% health, York will miss time for the second consecutive season, starting 2025-26 on the shelf and missing the home opener on Monday, Oct. 13.