Flyers Have Big Advantage Over Rangers in Upcoming Rookie Series

The Philadelphia Flyers have a loaded roster for their upcoming rookie camp and rookie series against the rival New York Rangers, which should make the competition a breeze for them.

On Monday, the Flyers announced a rookie camp roster headlined by first-round picks Oliver Bonk, Jett Luchanko, and Jack Nesbitt, as well as a few players who already have NHL experience, like Karsen Dorwart, Jacob Gaucher, Devin Kaplan, and Nikita Grebenkin.

Add in some other top prospects like Alex Bump, Denver Barkey, Hunter McDonald, Spencer Gill, and Carson Bjarnason, and it makes for an exciting watch.

Plus, this will also be our first chance to see recent trade acquisition Tucker Robertson play with his fellow Flyers prospects and future Lehigh Valley Phantoms teammates.

As for the Rangers on the other side of things? It's far less impressive and exciting for the Blueshirts.

The Rangers' rookie camp roster is spearheaded by first-round picks Brennan Othmann and Gabe Perreault, with offseason trade additions Scott Morrow (K'Andre Miller trade) and Carey Terrance (Chris Kreider trade) debuting for New York.

Aside from them, though, the roster is more or less complemented by older players and late-round draft picks, many of whom being 22 years old are older.

This is why the Flyers have such a big advantage heading into the weekend.

Philadelphia is younger, faster, and more talented across the board. The bar isn't very high compared to a Rangers team that's spent the last handful of seasons competing for a Stanley Cup, tossing draft capital aside for roster players, but that also doesn't mean the Flyers haven't done a good job themselves.

Prospects like Luchanko, Bonk, Dorwart, Kaplan, Grebenkin, and Bump should all be in the conversation for an NHL roster spot by the end of training camp, while the Rangers can only really say that about Othmann, Perreault, and, potentially, Morrow.

Not all of these players will stick with the Flyers this season, to be clear, but the internal competition alone should be cause for excitement, even if the fruits don't immediately manifest.

The Flyers are, understandably, giddy about the group they've assembled, and they'll take the ice together soon enough.